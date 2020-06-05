carlo-pignatelli,-the-bride-is-“green”

The married world also raises the green flag, that of sustainability . To do this is Carlo Pignatelli, who has decided to launch the Green Capsules , a mini collection of white dresses that are a statement in lace and lace of his commitment to respect the environment.

Unveiled on the occasion of World Environment Day and designed for the season 2021, the line it consists of three different sartorial creations – a dress slipped from the mermaid line, one from the romantic look with American neckline and the third with asymmetrical lengths -, t all made with fabrics and materials that meet rigorous international certifications .

Like the deerskin cupro jacquard, certified GRS-Global Recycle Standard . Cupro, naturally of vegetable origin, was born already in the late nineteenth century from the recycling of waste from the cotton industry. In recent years, the eco-sustainability process has reached even higher levels, providing for the recovery of almost all materials in the process, thanks to a dynamic waste disposal system.

The Entre-a-deux floral macramé work is created exclusively for Carlo Pignatelli and made with cotton yarn GOTS-Global Organic Textile Standard. The certification provides that the fiber comes strictly from organic farming according to compliance with environmental and social criteria applied at all levels of production. The yarn used is natural, without toxicological substances in the processing. The organza, both plain and embroidered, for the occasion created exclusively for the maison, is also GOTS certified. All the clothes are finally lined in viscose saglia, particularly suitable for its characteristics of absorption and moisture management, certified FSC-Forest Stewardship Counci made with yarn from forests that correspond to the environmental, social and economic standards on which a chain of custody is supervised.

« We felt that the time had come to push the accelerator further on the new luxury: respect for the environment. A process that we have now included among our best practices and which translates into collections with sustainable fabrics such as the new bridal capsule, in full compliance with rigorous certifications , but also in actions and projects such as the one with Treedom to reduce the impact of the maison and raise awareness among our public “, the company says.

READ ALSO

Wallis Simpson, the disruptive force of a true queen of style

READ ALSO

5 looks (plus one) by Sarah Jessica Parker in Sex & the City. To wear today