carlo-verdone-and-the-(beautiful)-photo-with-massimo-troisi:-“i-was-the-only-one-who-managed-to-bring-him-to-the-cinema”

Carlo Verdone has always been a reserved man. However, the actor and director who loves social life and the spotlight has a Facebook profile and it can happen that he uses it as a beautiful album of memories. Once it is a family photo, another an anecdote from a set of the past or a panorama of a Rome that no longer exists.

The last beautiful vintage shot that Verdone shared is in the company of Massimo Troisi, one sitting next to the other among the seats of a cinema: «With Massimo Troisi at the cinema.

Lazy, ingenious, slow, creative and witty like few others, Massimo left very little from home. I was the only one who managed to bring it to the cinema “. And again, the memory continues: «But he was always recommended to go to the first show, he didn't want to be attacked by people. But that day the room was full even at 15: 30. I don't remember what film it was, for sure we were at the Gioiello cinema, a small room on via Nomentana. A paparazzo followed us and took this photo. And that now a photographer friend of mine, found in his archive, gives me “.

With Massimo Troisi in the cinema. Lazy, ingenious, slow, creative and witty like few others, Massimo came out of very little … Posted by Carlo Verdone on Sunday, June 7, 2020

Troisi disappeared on June 4th 1994, just 41 years shortly after finishing filming Il Postino. And Verdone today in remembering his friend also wants to send an invitation: to return to the cinema after the months of lockdown: “Let's take this shot of the early years' 80 as the hope of being able to return to the room in complete safety. The hall is the temple of cinema. One of the few places left for us to gather and share “.

READ ALSO

Emma Marrone, joy after a medical check: «I am finally well»

READ ALSO

Fabio Rovazzi: “Whoever denies the existence of the coronavirus drives me crazy. I lost my grandfather “

READ ALSO

«Meghan Markle and Harry? I only hope they are happy », word of Sophie of Wessex