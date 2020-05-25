carlo-verdone:-«what-have-you-stopped-doing-since-i-was-65-years-old»

This article has been published on the special issue 20 – 21 of Vanity Fair directed by Paolo Sorrentino, on newsstands until June 2.

What I have always admired in my father Mario was an immense passion for everything that was culturally valid, important, not to be missed. A seeker of amazement . He had many of those interests, ranging from cinema to painting, music, theater and literature, which always kept him busy. He didn't want to afford to waste a single minute of his life.

He wrote books or essays on historical avant-garde, on some cinematographic author to be rediscovered or re-evaluated and considered the various invitations for conferences not only in Italy but above all abroad for whole weeks. He just couldn't say NO , at all. Whether the invitation came from Armenia, Australia or Caltanissetta. To our reproaches that could not always be available to everyone, he answered candidly: «I know, you are right … but how can I do it? They keep us … » He was a good man, available to everyone, absolutely unable to decline. Only in the last ten years of his life did the forces no longer support him and, with regret, he finally began to end these journeys where fatigue had taken the place of enthusiasm. Where even his proverbial conviviality was reduced to a minimum. Why did I tell you this? Because in the end I am imitating him, in everything. In giving myself to others with self-sacrifice, in the hours spent continuously writing subjects, scripts, prefaces, introductions, articles for newspapers on the most varied topics. In the continuous travels on my retrospectives, special career awards, honorary degrees etc … For goodness sake, they are signs of affection if not true love and esteem, but for some time now I no longer have the cerebral and physical strength to live in perennial commitment . In making and unpacking the suitcase continuously. That's enough. There is a time for everything.

After the age of sixty-five (but for some even earlier) the first signs arrive mercilessly that your body begins to refuse to be an ally of your desires . The first merciless symptoms concern the osteoarticular system. When, deluding yourself that you are still young, you begin to feel that when you mount the leg that must climb over the seat on your motorcycle, it hurts your groin and the height of your femur, the diagnosis is quickly made. Osteoarthritis of the hip is coming inexorably. When you see a sofa and instead of sitting normally, you fall on it plumb by emitting a slight relief vent, like “aaaah …”, as even more pitiful will be the movement you will make to get up (often with two attempts, because the first one you will probably fail) always repeating a strained «aaaah …», it is the signal that you are entering the non-return phase of antihypertensives, beta-blockers and daily blood pressure measurement. This phase, which anticipates true old age, does not only have sad limitations but also has its advantages, small joys. You enter like a boat in a safe landing where the sea is calm without flapping from one side to the other. There is finally the reappropriation of your time, yours alone. And start, if you are able, to acquire that calm and philosophical reflection on what you want to do and what you would not want to do anymore . The great maturity leads to love yourself , your time and finally find the courage to say those “no” that for too much availability you have never been able to say. Out of generosity, out of respect, not to offend a friend. But as I said before there is a time for everything. And now I wish I had more for me. I am entitled to it and honestly I think I deserve it.

What I don't want to do anymore? I try to draw up a ranking straight away.



1) The interviews where the journalist makes his punctual debut with: «Verdone, you who are a well-known hypochondriac, how do you deal …». At the word “hypochondriac” I would like to smash the phone on his head.

2) Going to the vernissages where I can't see a single work on display but only a crowd crowded with friends, acquaintances, unknown people who introduce themselves and I don't understand who it's for deafening chatter. Useless and tiring evenings where I find myself no less than ten business cards in hand. And I haven't even seen a painting.

3) Go to the tables of a certain elegance where you cannot dine at the scheduled time because, as usual, the most important couple arrives with a late hour. This is one of the worst tortures because I will return home no earlier than one in the morning with dinner on my stomach and a glass of baking soda before breaking through the bed. And I will sleep badly.

4) Go to awards that should be important, where the winners are in crumpled pants, broken shoes, shirt and scruffy jacket. And I'm the only one with a dark suit and tie. And maybe I didn't win anything.

5) Go to the film premieres where the screening starts regularly with an hour and a half delay. And despite this there is still someone who has to take a seat in the cinema at the beginning of the film.

6) Answering the phone to friends, or friends of friends, who ask me the name of a luminary for an urgent visit, knowing that I know them all. Thoughtful as I am, I call the doctor or surgeon and set the appointment in record time. The result is always the same: they don't show up. And I collect fool on fool.

7) I am tired of not finding the courage to tell the truth to a friend who is a cinematographic or literary author if he has made, or written, an outburst. The truth must be told. “No, I didn't like it!” I no longer want to be a pimp but a friend.

8) If reading a book or article I read the phrase “deafening silence …” I take the volume or newspaper and throw it in the trash can flight.

9) I want to delete from the address book all those who ask me favors for favors, without even daring a «How are you?». How many of them I don't care. Even if we haven't talked for a year.

10) I no longer want to hang out with people obsessed with talking about themselves, about what they are preparing, of the prize they have received, of the article that came out on them, of what they forgot to mention them, of that asshole who has it with them, of the income they have made, of the contract who have signed for five years … exhausting monologues where a huge ego triumphs without any contradictory.

Here, this is only a part of the things that at my age I no longer want to do, listen and see. Because they take time, they wrap you in boredom and often in an unbearable banality. Now, however, it is the case that I speak clearly of what I need. I need to be enriched internally, culturally, spiritually, morally. I need to learn from someone who teaches me something even when he is silent. Those great people I struggle to find in the crazy megalomaniacal presumption of the present world. There are. But they are very few.

