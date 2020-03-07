cassation,-no-fine-for-separated-parents-who-do-not-visit-their-children

There can be no economic sanctions for parents separated who do not exercise the right of visit to the children established by the judge. The Cassation canceled the fines from 100 euro by appointment to a father who had skipped meetings with his minor son. According to the judges the right of visit cannot be “monetized” .

The right to visit children is free exercise for parents who do not live with children . The supreme judges therefore accepted the appeal of a dad who did not want to pay for the avoided meetings with his son, born in 2003 and recognized after a lawsuit on paternity.

The request of the court of Chieti, confirmed by the Court of Appeal of L'Aquila, for economic compensation is invalid.

The judges ruled that “ indirect coercibility »is not applicable, but it is better to operate shared projects and only arrive in exceptional cases to the exclusive custody or the forfeiture of parental authority. Monetizing with a fine means “trivializing an essential duty of the parent” which is irreplaceable.

The case of the sentence concerns a father, but is generally applicable to any parent who is separated and does not live in the house in which they live minor children. The alternative? “Not only can the” de potestate “measures be changed up to the lapse of parental responsibility”. You can go up to the criminal liability , for violation of the obligations of family assistance if the disinterest in the child translates into the “substantial abandonment of parental functions which seriously jeopardizes the full and balanced development of the minor's personality”.

