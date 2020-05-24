cate-blanchett:-«i-return-to-italy-in-my-dreams,-when-i-can't-be-there-in-person»

This article is part of a series of love letters to Italy, written by great actors and directors. It was published in the special issue 20 / 21 of Vanity Fair directed by Paolo Sorrentino, on newsstands until June 2 2020

The time I spent in Italy as a traveler and as an actress has been central to my life. From my wandering to my stay by the nuns, up to the walks on the streets of Rome, Naples and Venice with Philip Seymour Hoffman. I return to Italy in my dreams, when I can't be there in person.

Italy is life. It's celebration. It is fashion. It is cinema. It is ancient and will be reborn again. I can't wait to be in Venice for the cinema exhibition and for other new beginnings.

Photos: Fabrizio Maltese Contour by Getty Image.

