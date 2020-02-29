cate-blanchett's-appeal:-“we-fight-against-those-who-want-to-make-us-inhuman”

Five years after presenting Cinderella to the Berlinale , Cate Blanchett is back this year with a very political (and poetic, to use her words) project: the series Stateless , broadcast on the ABC channel from March 1 (In Italy it will be released on Netflix) which the actress created and also produced with her husband Andrea Upton . And in which a small role has been carved out.

Set in Australia, his country of origin, the series tells the drama of refugees without a passport who are locked up in detention centers without rights, without future, without release date.

«Treated as criminals. I am stateless in the sense that they have no citizenship. Which means that they cannot access health care and that, in the case of children and young people, they have no right to education. They have no passport, cannot travel, do not know if and when they will be released. They are invisible, “said Blanchett.

The actress has long collaborated with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and the idea of ​​this history came to her thanks to her humanitarian commitment . “The problem is vast,” he said. “There are a lot of democratic” regimes “around the way they are trying to silence people, especially the new generations who have enormous energy and still a lot of hope from them. to be able to change things “.

But Blanchett explained that she wanted to talk about invisibility and loss of identity in an even wider sense . Not surprisingly, his character in the series has nothing to do with refugees.

« I am the head of a sect which unintentionally joins one of the four main characters in the story, a flight attendant who has family problems and is unhappy, dissatisfied with her life. We promise you and other followers to help them find their true identity. And to do this we detach them from the family, from their past and from the people who have been up to that moment ». The link with the rest of the story, he explained, is that this cult works similarly to our societies: people are separated from their sense of humanity. “We live in a world where borders are established and walls are raised to separate those inside and those outside”.

The actress who will be one of the protagonists of the next film by Guillermo del Toro, Nightmare Alley (in production in recent months) also explained that he would not have wanted to star in the series . “I did it because otherwise we wouldn't have been able to find the funding. But I guarantee that I'm not the star, “he joked. Adding that, however, she had a lot of fun. « Dance is part of our cult, as a kind of therapy. You will see me dance a lot “.

When asked that she too had ever felt like an outsider for any reason, she replied: «Oh yes, sure. When I'm on stage, at the theater, for example. On the one hand, as an actress, you must live in the moment, be completely immersed in what you are doing. But on the other hand, you are able to see that there is a guy in the audience who is sleeping. I feel like this all the time, inside and out what I'm doing. Even now, at this exact moment “.

