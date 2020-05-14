caterina-balivo-leaves-«come-to-me»

Air of change blows in Rai, where Caterina Balivo would be about to leave Come to me . The Neapolitan presenter, who in Coronavirus times launched with her husband, Guido Maria Brera, the format My Next Book , would have asked that new stimuli be given to her. That is no longer a daily program, but a new container in which it can deal with unprecedented mechanisms. La Balivo would like, by indiscretions, to rethink its commitment with the state TV. And, in Viale Mazzini, they would have proposed a new location.

The Rai face, which Come to me inaugurated in October of 2018, could find space on RaiUno's Sunday afternoon, immediately after Mara Venier. It is rumored, in fact, that she has been offered the opportunity to deal with Da Noi – A Ruota Libera , program today conducted by Francesca Fialdini .

The Balivo, for its part, has not commented on the rumors, but it seems that everything is done in Rai. The presenter, determined to find a new balance between her television commitments and her family life, would have accepted the Sunday challenge, while Fialdini, long time friend of the Balivo, would have negotiated to obtain a handover. The blonde, who got good ratings in the festive location, would have been chosen to replace the bailiff at the helm of Come to me .

The Phase 2 TV: from "Come to me" to "The Legacy", what resumes and what does not