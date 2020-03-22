World

Caterina Scorsone of “Gray's Anatomy” and her daughter celebrate Down Syndrome Day with a sweet video

nj March 22, 2020
The actress of “Grey's Anatomy” teaches the alphabet to her little girl, Gwyneth Paltrow writes a love letter to Italy, James Middleton postpones the marriage with Alizee Thevenet . These and other stories that (maybe) you missed on the weekend

Caterina Scorsone on the occasion of the World Down Syndrome Day shared a sweet video. Saturday the star of Grey's Anatomy, 38 years, has published a video in which he studies, having fun, with his three year old daughter Paloma «Pippa» Michaela . While the actress with her hands mimics each letter, the child, affected by Down syndrome, pronounces it, showing her proud mother and followers her knowledge of the alphabet. La Scorsone is the mother of two other girls, Eliza, 7 years old, and Arwen, 2 months old.

Gwyneth Paltrow writes a love letter to Italy

“You have shown us the power of resilience”: the actress publishes words of closeness to our country on her Instagram profile. And then he exhorts us: «Stay home. Make the pasta. Call Grandma on FaceTime »

Ellen DeGeneres in quarantine: «I would like to have children, my house is so boring»

In home isolation due to the expansion of the coronavirus, the famous presenter does not hide her boredom and – like many – enjoys video-calling friends. From John Legend to Justin Timberlake: “You are with your children, how beautiful”

Who earns more from Megxit? The little Archie!

Thanks to the “divorce” of her parents from the royal family, Baby Sussex will be able to enjoy freedom that her cousins ​​George, Charlotte and Louis do not even dream of. A few examples? No etiquette lessons, no reverence to the queen, and the ability to keep gifts that exceed £ 150

Chiara Ferragni amarcord: «Here I am at 14 years”

Quarantined, fixing, old photos come out. The digital entrepreneur has found a «photo shoot» signed by mother Marina Di Guardo

James Middleton and Alizee Thevenet: marriage postponed?

Even Kate Middleton's brother may decide to postpone the wedding, scheduled for the summer, due to the health emergency

Luca Argentero and Cristina Marino who in quarantine is transformed into a barber

The actor shares a moment as a couple, in these days of isolation. Which for them are also days of waiting for the first child. It will be female

Kate Middleton and William celebrate «Mother's Day» with these beautiful photos

The Cambridge celebrates Mother's Day, which in Britain falls on the fourth Sunday of Lent, with a series of shots in honor of “new and older mothers in this difficult time”

Fans against «Grey's Anatomy 16»: « Too much hypocrisy “

“Gray's Anatomy” will go on as long as Shonda wants

