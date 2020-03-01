catrinel-marlon:-dark-lady

Her name is Gilda , like Rita Hayworth. Dangerous and sexy woman, protagonist of a Romanian crime story that comes out on 27 February at the cinema , after having competed in the last Cannes Film Festival: La Gomera – The island of whistles . In the role of the dark lady, she acts, undresses and whistles (as the «silbo language» of this area of ​​the Atlantic, archipelago of the Canaries communicates) Catrinel Marlon, arrived in Italy eighteen years ago to be a model and an actress.

Live, the film guild is just as fatal, fiery lipstick and intrusive beauty . And a dark side that reveals with a smile, while explaining that «I have always nourished a passion for cemeteries: they reassure me, when I feel the same peace I feel in church, I like reading names on gravestones, seeing how much they have lived ». This is why, passionate about photography from an early age, in Iasi, on the border with Moldova, where she was born, Catrinel went to spy on the open coffins waiting to be buried and took pictures images of the dead, “after having caressed their faces, so relaxed and serene, but unfortunately I can no longer do it now, because the cases are covered with glass and displayed on their feet”. With these stories, the girl had already conquered (or terrified) Luigi Lo Cascio, who in 2012 entrusted her with the part in her first directorial film, The ideal city.

Photography has always remained in her heart, and today as a model she uses her little girl, who “when she sees a flash she poses and smiles”. Caroline Léon – but as soon as she grows up, Mum intends to simply call her Léon, «a nice name, as a tough girl, so the males will be afraid of her» – she just turned one year old, «and she arrived at a very right moment, because I realized many things and today I am more stable ». You don't have to believe it completely.

Stability in affections, with partner Massimiliano Di Lodovico, to whom she has been linked for eight years, is fine. “Logistic” stability is another matter. An adolescence as an obstacle course sports champion, Catrinel at 16 years arrived in Italy as a model to. “But I never had a stable base, I was six months in Milan, then in America, after traveling around Europe … Even now, in Rome they say I have a Romanian accent, in Bucharest they claim that I look Italian. I wonder when I'm in the right place. Also because, having always been a bit of a Gypsy, it is difficult for me to stay still in the same city today, I immediately feel the need to leave. ” Being a mother does not discourage her in migration, she is not anxious and always carries Caroline Léon : «In the first eleven months, we took 23 flights, without dad though, because he is terrified of the plane. Our first meeting was in Paris: I flew there, he arrived by train two days later “.

Of all these trips, La Gomera is, however, Catrinel's first time in a Romanian film. Cristian Mungiu, author of the Palme d'Or and his countryman who in the past, when he was sworn in Cannes, «had introduced Steven to me with director Corneliu Porumboiu Spielberg and Nicole Kidman – very high on heels, but then she took off her shoes and she was like me – it seemed to me that I was in Disneyland. Cristian also wanted to propose a project, but he said that I was too beautiful and had an Italian accent “. With Porumboiu instead, after some delays and an audition on Skype “in which I brought out the thousand nuances of Catrinel”, the film was made, she learned the silbo (“the director says that if we see a spectator who lives in La Gomera must understand what we whistle “) and has become the protagonist. Interpretation with which she just won the Aphrodite prize for best foreign actress.

Despite the cinema, at 34 years n , however, he did not abandon his first profession : «I continue to do the model, I am godmother of Chopard and of the Bocelli Foundation, I was Ambassador Campari at the Venice Film Festival. Once for the models there was a deadline: at 25 years it was all over. Today the top girls change every year, the influencers have stolen work. But many prefer to work with women of my age who have experience. And there are the brands for over 50: you can't put those clothes on a sixteen year old “. The future promises well, for Catrinel. That also has another goal: «My sister went to the Oscars, because she has a chocolate factory and was one of the official sponsors. Now I have to get there too. “

