catwalk-of-beauties-at-the-berlusconi-house,-not-just-silvia-toffanin-anymore

No longer alone Silvia Toffanin . There will be a new beauty soon at Berlusconi's home. Rumors have been circulating since mid-January about the next marriage of the youngest of the children of Silvio Berlusconi . Luigi, after almost eight years of love, is expected to marry shortly, the date seems set for the summer, his thirty-year-old girlfriend Federica Fumagalli , a former Bocconi student who became an entrepreneur. She works in the world of communication with an agency she founded.

The couple already live in Milan, but, after the wedding , should move house and go to a villa in the heart of Milan currently under renovation.

Luigi Berlusconi, son of Silvio and Veronica Lario , fresh from a final divorce, marries much younger than his brother Pier Silvio , who has two children and twenty years of love with Silvia Toffanin , the presenter of Verissimo , but not yet a ring on the finger. But both are calm, for the wedding there is no hurry, they do not feel the need.

The 31 enne Luigi deals with Finance. In the only interview granted, eleven years ago to the monthly Style , he immediately made it clear about: «In my future no televisions. I will work in business banks. ” Since 2014 he is the president of Holding Quattordicesima, the one to which the 21, 4% of Fininvest. Dad Silvio, Maurizio Costanzo's guest, said of him: “Luigi is the last of my children, he has the name of my dad: he is intelligent, humble, respectful and makes himself loved by the people he meets”.

Father Silvio will probably go to the wedding with the new flame. The story ended with Francesca Pascale is Marta Fascina to stand next to the Knight. Calabrese of origin, class 1990 (just two years younger than Luigi), she was elected in Campania in 2018 from almost unknown. It came from an experience in the Milan press office and seems to have sent letters of passionate devotion to the president. The well-informed had long known that there was a new, important female presence in Arcore.

