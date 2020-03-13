“Celebrity Hunted – Manhunt”: this is how the new reality show is

Rome at night, the lights that shine beyond the starry blanket and a black, armored van that circulates carefully from the parts of Monti and Campitelli, near the arches and vaults of the Colosseum. Thus began the first edition of Celebrity Hunted – Caccia alla uomo , the first Italian “real-life thriller” available on Amazon Prime Video starting from 13 March and with an «escape» at the basis of a fast, adrenaline-fueled, narrative. The protagonists are, in fact, eight VIPs who for fourteen days try not to be caught by a team of hunters willing to do anything to flush them out : they have the phone, but they cannot connect to Internet; they can use credit cards, but with the anxiety that every transaction could be traced, counting on the help of friends without knowing if they are on their side or that of the so-called “hunters”.

The program, which boasts a very tight montage created thanks to the help of drones and seaplanes and a photograph that becomes hot or cold depending on the moment experienced by the protagonists, whether of relaxation or compulsive stress, is an interesting experiment on many fronts.

15 days, 8 celebrities, a team of specialized agents. The manhunt is about to start. #CelebrityHunted #PrimeVideo #AmazonOriginal. PS. Sleeping naked seems like an excellent escape strategy, @Totti. pic.twitter.com/BEhwArPxjU – Prime Video Italia (@PrimeVideoIT) March 10, 2020

The first is, of course, the choice of the cast, which boasts names that, up to now, have almost always escaped any generalist and satellite TV reality: Francesco Totti and Costantino Della Gherardesca who compete alone , and Fedez and Luis Sal, Francesca Barra and Claudio Santamaria and Diana Del Bufalo and Cristiano Caccamo who participate as a couple. Constantly followed by cameras and careful not to be caught by an intelligence team based on a futuristic terrace near San Pietro, the “preys” run and hide, camouflage themselves and set up sidings worthy of Mata Hari. There is, however, the divertissement , ensured by grotesque situations such as Fedez and Luis Sal who hide inside a hearse and Totti who finds refuge in a monastery fearing to not being able to get into a bed he thinks is too small for him. Beyond all this, however, the problem of Celebrity Hunted is another: the likelihood. If it's easy identifying with the pairs of Beijing Express, perpetually at the mercy of time passing and a series of stages to be reached before the others, the Amazon Prime Video program uses a narrative structure which in some ways is much more difficult to take seriously.

Browse gallery

Faithful to that lesson described by Claudia Durastanti, who in the Straniera explained how mom was upset when she watched a fiction on TV that was not based on a true story , so Celebrity Hunted raises the doubt that everything is so perfect and patinated just because it is written by a team of professional screenwriters, by shadows behind a script. Seeing two hunters going around the city with Diana Del Bufalo's mug shot in giant format – as if they didn't know what Diana Del Bufalo looks like – is, for example, something that makes you smile. As well as the headquarters that amazed comments on Fedez's speed and shrewdness when, a moment later, the rapper falls behind because he explains he suffers from asthma attacks. The thought that a group of experts is in front of the computers treating Totti in the same way as Vasilij Mitrokhin perhaps betrays the pact of adherence to the truth that all reality shows make with their audience. Not to mention that a program like Celebrity Hunted deserves a direct use which would allow the viewer to comment on the story on Twitter making every moment memorable – the problem of content on demand is the loss of contact, of an appointment ascribed in a well-defined time unit. Beyond the fact that it can be considered more as a TV series than as a program in the strict sense, the format deserves to be viewed because Amazon Prime Video is a full-blown bet and if we do not experiment with new languages ​​and new joints, we will probably remain stop at the starting point, mired in the dear and old formula that deserves to be renewed and revived.

READ ALSO

Francesca Barra-Claudio Santamaria: «Celebrity Hunted? Beyond reality TV »

READ ALSO

“Celebrity Hunted – Manhunt”: what we know about the new program with Fedez and Francesco Totti