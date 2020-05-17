cellulite,-the-map-to-know-it-and-eliminate-it

The cellulite is not all the same. It differs by area of ​​the body and by stage. Yes, because if left untreated it can degenerate. For this reason, it is the most investigated non-disease affecting 90% of women. In medical terms it is called Pefs: edematous fibro sclerotic panniculopathy. It is formed where there is the adipose panniculus, that's why the first way to map it is to identify where the fatty deposits in our body are.

There are two ways to go: lightness and irony for a healthy coexistence with the orange peel without guilt, or a meticulous self-care with integrated strategies.

All approaches are valid, the important thing is to feel good in your body.

«The subcutaneous tissue, or adipose panniculus, is a fibro-fat tissue placed between the dermis and the muscular fascia, whose main task is to protect the deep tissues against heat loss and traumatic disorders », explains Dr. Nicola Zerbinati, dermatologist and scientific director of Neauvia. « This tissue undergoes physiological and inflammatory changes and cellulite is one of them: namely a panniculo-lobular hypertrophy accompanied by sclerosis of the fibrous component. The imperfection begins with an alteration of the microcirculation which subsequently also affects the connective tissue “.

Unfortunately, we know the way it manifests itself: orange peel with depressions and reliefs. But to make it sui generis is “the localized distribution in the armpits, in the mammary area, on the abdomen, the buttocks, the hips, on the knees and ankles. It is precisely this localized distribution that influences clinically and morphologically cellulite in its initial and evolutionary stages in edematous, fibrous and sclerotic “ says Zerbinati.

EDEMATOUS CELLULITE

It is the first stage of cellulite, which also affects the lean ones. It is mostly about water retention and at the base there is a bad microcirculation.

The test: if touched the sign remains for a few seconds.

Where: «Edematous cellulite comes where there is more adipose tissue, therefore on the culotte de cheval and on the abdomen “.

FIBER CELLULUTE

The test: is visible with more or less marked depressions. Cellulite is fibrous when the fat cells become very large, hard and the union of the fibrous septa gives life to the fateful orange peel skin.

Where: fibrous cellulite is more frequent where there is more connective tissue. A typical area where this type of cellulite is formed are the arms.

SCLEROTIC CELLULITE

“Sclerotic cellulite is the evolution of other forms of cellulite if they are not treated and occurs where there are more evident connective tissue branches. At this stage, it becomes painful and can cause burning to the touch, “says Zerbinati. The holes and the skin on the mattress are very evident.

