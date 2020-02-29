César 2020 prizes: Roman Polanski wins and revolt breaks out in the hall

Very few applause and indignation that slowly mounts. On the news that Roman Polanski has won César as best director for The officer and the spy , already winner of the Lion Silver at the Venice Film Festival, the parterre of the Théâtre du Châtelet reacts in a contrasting way: there are those who choose silence and those who stand up shouting “shame!”. This is the case of Adèle Haenel, one of the most famous actresses of French cinema, who abandons Cérémonie in protest: in recent times she has admitted to having suffered sexual abuse during her career and the fact that the prize went to Polanski, who fled the United States in 1978 waiting to be sentenced for an illegal sexual relationship with a minor , accused of rape by 5 women, is unacceptable. It is not the only one. Following her is also Céline Sciamma, the director of the film Portrait of a girl on fire who sees Haenel in the role of the protagonist. «Well done, pedophilia» Adèle still thunders immortalized by the Canal + cameras, in a video that has gone viral on social media.

Adèle forever. pic.twitter.com/Fhe9xSLxCK – Portrait of a Lady on Fire (@Portrait_Movie) February 28, 2020

The fact that Polanski won the prize for a film linked to the controversial figure of Alfred Dreyfus, the Jewish officer who starred in one of the biggest errors of justice in France, is certainly not a coincidence. The officer and the spy , who during the César awards ceremony, the French Oscars, won two other statuettes , to the non-original screenplay and the best costumes, over the past few months has aroused uneven reactions, linked, in addition to the artistic value of the work, to the moral judgment suspended over its director. And if Lucrecia Martel, the president of the jury of Venice 2019, had announced in the press that she would not go to applaud Polanski because «I do not separate the 'man from the opera', Haenel herself, in an interview with the New York Times, had explained her doubts about the director's candidacy for the Césars: “Naming Polanski means spitting in the face of all the victims, it means that raping women is not so bad.” A concept that had also been shared by the host of the ceremony Florence Foresti, who on Instagram she said she was “disgusted” by the result, and by culture minister Franck Riester who, a few days earlier, had stated in a television interview that if Mr. Polanski had won the best director at the Césars he would have been “a bad example, since we must all be aware of the need to combat sexual violence and sexism “.

In the evening Polanski, perhaps fearing the public lynching by several protesters crowded outside the theater, preferred not to go. A choice that the director commented through a note in the press: «We already know how this evening will go. What place can there be in such deplorable conditions for a film on the defense of truth, the struggle for justice, blind hatred and anti-Semitism? “. A theory contradicted by the three awards, with the exception of the heaviest one of the best film, which went to Les Misérables , already nominated for an Oscar for best international film. The situation continues to be particularly heated, especially in France: during the ceremony, the police were forced to fire tear gas to disperse all the protesters who protested the director: according to local media reports, some of them allegedly shot down a security fence in an attempt to reach the red carpet. “Shame for an industry that protects rapists” was read among the signs vigorously waved by many women, supporters of those feminist groups who in January had published an open letter in a national newspaper entitled “If rape is an art, give Polanski all the Césars ». Roman Polanski, whom the United States considers a fugitive of justice, faced several allegations of sexual assault: in November Valentine Monnier, a photographer, said she suffered violence in 1975, when he was 18 years, in a ski chalet in Switzerland. Before that, the director received an accusation of sexual assault against the then 16 enne Samantha Geimer. Accusation for which he spent 42 days in prison negotiating, then, an agreement with the conditional, but fleeing to France.

