chadia-rodriguez:-«i'm-so-beautiful»

Chadia Rodriguez is an instinctive but when she speaks she doses words well. Twenty-two years old, born in Almería to Moroccan parents, she moved with her family to Turin when she was a child. She thought she would find her way into women's football, but an injury caused her to change her trajectory. For a couple of years she has earned the definition of “first successful Italian trapper”, thanks to some songs, all records, contained in her first album: Having twenty years . Last March 8 on her channels, from over a million followers, she published a video that collects the worst comments that have been sent to her on social media.

And now Chadia wants to link the new single to a larger project. Bella così , in which he sings with Federica Carta, available from 22 May, is a hymn against violence against women, cyberbullying and body shaming. In one word, Chadia sings against prejudices. Not only towards him. The n three videos, which we show you in preview, the singer has collected the story of three women: Greta, Melissa and Stefania, each different from the other but united by having all been victims of physical violence or psychological . « Bella così is a revenge, an anthem for all those people who have so far had no voice», he says from his Milanese home where he spent the lockdown, and from which now it is a little difficult to get out: «I am still in quarantine», he explains, «I am a little anxious to go back to my previous life».

How have you spent the last few months?

“In addition to making music, I discovered that I am a cleaning fanatic. I spent days dusting, tidying up and finishing home decorating. I have lived here since April 2019 and so far I have never stopped “.

In Bella so sings: « Nice to meet you, my name is Chadia / I've always been a strange girl / I'm I grew up alone in the middle of the street / without being a thief or a whore / I made an armor, an armor that protects me from the people “.

“I went through a lot before I became an artist, and now I can look like someone who slips things on him. But I am not a machine, I built an armor but I feel bad too under “.

What explanation has been given to the haters who populate social networks and not only?

“I have often wondered what kind of contentment can be had in offending another person. My mental coach claims that we tell others what we would like to say to ourselves. That is, we judge someone when we are unable to judge ourselves “.

What is the insult that most hurts you?

“There isn't one in particular but it hurts when speaking based only on labels and not on the value of people. The world is beautiful because it is variety, contamination “.

Do you believe that in your world, that of trap, discrimination is greater because it is populated mainly by men?

“I never felt this weight because I'm a tomboy inside. I don't get anyone to put my feet on my head. “

In Bella so wanted another girl by his side: Federica Carta.

«Football has taught me that you cannot win without a team».

Do you still play?

«No, practically never. But in the future I would like to organize a match with the fans “.

She was born in Spain, grew up in Turin, now lives in Milan. Where is “home”?

“Home is music to me, on stage it's the only place where I feel comfortable with myself. Of course, home is also my family, and my two cats “.

When did you understand you are So beautiful ?

“As a child I used to fantasize about having someone else's life, about having an easier life. I dreamed that my parents had no difficulties, that I would go to university, that I would have infinite possibilities. Today I know that everything I have done has helped me to get here. Who cares, I like myself, and I'm fine like this. “

