challenge-and-hashtag-on-instagram-in-the-days-of-the-coronavirus

In these days of # iorestoacasa to face all together the coronavirus emergency, social networks are demonstrating their true identity: they connect people, zero the distances, they are white sheets on which to write thoughts and words that touch the heart, they are accelerators of positive energy in the lives of people.

Thanks to video calls, virtual aperitifs, challenge on Instagram , sociality, at a distance, is more alive than ever. The emergency has awakened the spirits, made you discover the pleasure of being in your own comfort zone within the home, to experience slower rhythms, has given a new sense to time and made the automatisms of daily life less trivial.

Fragility, sense of protection, union … are all sensations on which we were no longer accustomed to concentrate and, which instead, are perceived through many posts. A lot of creativity is also developing on social networks, from the more ironic one with memes that tell about the inconveniences and the routine, snatching a little laugh, at the challenge to keep company. Everyone is trying to do the best they can.

BLACK AND WHITE CHALLENGE

It is the challenge for women, which consists in sharing their own black and white photos in Instagram stories by naming other friends: «Too often we women criticize ourselves instead of supporting each other and seeing that each one is beautiful in her own way. We are as beautiful as we are. We are the first to accept us! Upload a photo where you appear alone in black and white and tag other women to do the same. I choose you because you are beautiful and you inspire me. Let's give something positive. Build us instead of destroy “.

WE WILL GO BACK TO TRAVEL

We share a photo of a journey, a story that is a message of hope, to daydream about our next destination.

BABY CHALLENGE

He took a picture of himself when he was a child and named other people. Do you recognize your friends?

#EVERYTHING WILL BE FINE

It is the hashtag for children. The initiative began with rainbows drawn on sheets and sheets, and hung outside the windows, an idea that mothers had to send a message of hope for the future and of gratitude to doctors and nurses engaged in the front line . The Air Force has also launched the contest on Instagram: have your children draw rainbows with an Italian flag and tricolor arrows, the planes that represent Italians in the world.

PLAYLIST CHALLENGE

We share music, we expand the playlists. Post a song and invite others to do the same.

# IORESTOALEGGERE

Staying at home is a good excuse to rediscover reading. @lanavediteseo launched the hashtag #iorestoaleggere in which he invites the authors of the publishing house and Baldini + Castoldi to record a clip in which they read a passage taken from their own book. The initiative is open to all, just share a video that reads a passage from your favorite book.

What are we doing on Facebook tonight?

Flip challenge, the new social challenge (which also J.Lo likes)