chaos-autostrade,-because-liguria-has-become-a-construction-site

A restart with the hiccups. Now that summer has begun and that tourists can return to the beaches, in Liguria there is a risk of the closure of entire motorway sections , until all the checks at the Ligurian tunnels that the Ministry of Transport has ordered to complete within the next 15 July . The weekends will be avoided, but the works will continue day and night and for as long as necessary: ​​this is the decision that Autostrade is considering to adopt to meet the criterion of maximum safety.

The company intends to start with the closings as early as next week. Autostrade, in fact, has already anticipated that it will not be able to complete all the inspections and safety operations that have been requested in such a short time (those dictated by the Ministry of Transport) without providing for total closures. The sections involved include 14 galleries subject to works, where roadway jumps have been set up today.

The urgency of the interventions became evident at the end of 2019: on the evening of 30 December a part of concrete collapsed from the vault of the Bertè tunnel, on the A 26 Genoa-Gravellona Toce, managed by Autostrade per l'Italia: the investigations by the Genoese Public Prosecutor and the inspections by the super inspector of the Ministry of Infrastructure, Placido Migliorino, have highlighted the fact that the Ligurian galleries are “sick” and that their problems may risk compromising their practicability. The most common problem encountered, “is a reduction in the thickness of the coating , mainly linked to construction problems,” said Migliorino . «A coating which should have been 90 centimeters-1 meter, was found 7-8 cm with therefore reductions of 90% “.

In the meantime, Improvino, in order to avoid a closure in bulk, very impacting for tourists, is evaluating another strategy shared with Autostrade: draw up a sort of ranking of priorities , indicating which tunnels must be secured first, and postponing interventions on the others in September, when the tourist flow will have decreased.

“If today I have a gallery in good condition, rather than concentrating on that one, I concentrate on another where the georadar has shown reduced thicknesses in the coating,” said Migliorino. In this way the deadline of 15 will be partially waived, but «the goal is anyway centered because by that date we will have assessed the conditions of each gallery , and this is a mandatory goal on our part. Of course, barring unforeseen circumstances, exceptional events and causes of force majeure “.

