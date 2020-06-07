charlene-of-monaco,-her-braid-that-starts-from-the-head-is-the-ideal-hairstyle-for-the-mask

For those who still do not have a clear idea about post-quarantine haircuts, to start again, the seasonal trends, also approved by the royalty, meet. The beautiful Charlene of Monaco who during the lockdown made her pixie grow and in a public event on June 2 showed us how elegant you can be even without going to the hairdresser. At the recent reopening ceremony of the Casino in Monaco, on June 2, an event that highlighted the loosening of the lockdown measures in the principality, the princess Charlene Wittstock exhibited a hairstyle with two French braids , one on the right and one on the left to keep the hair with side parting at bay.

The braid is thus confirmed among the hairstyles summer in pole position among the stars, for hair of all lengths from medium to XL, to face the heat and to live elegantly with the mask.

HOW TO REALIZE THE BRAID ATTACHED TO THE HEAD

«There are some tricks that make braiding easier. For example, comb your hair very well after applying a light wax, wait for the second day after washing for a longer hold and always divide the hair into well-defined sections before starting. Even the type of elastic makes the difference, in this case I recommend the invisible ones “, advises Fabrizio Palmieri, Creative Director of TONI & GUY Italia.

SMART TIP: «For an embroidered effect and without rebellious tufts, take a comb from eyebrows or even a toothbrush and comb back the scaled tufts that came out of the weave “.

CROWN BRAID

“For the crown braid, I divide the hair with a central line, then I divide the right or left strand into three sections and begin to braid the hair starting from the nape and going down to the other side. The first section can be left free, in such a way as to make the hair fall on the face: it is a soft hairstyle, so if it has become too stiff I recommend opening the braid with your fingers to undo it slightly “.

THE BRAID FOR CURLY HAIR

«The braid allows you to dominate the volume, the most suitable for curly hair is a soft braid that is built by bringing all the hair on one side. Once dissolved it will have transformed the ringlets into lighter waves “.

The desire for lightness for spring-summer also brings to the fore easy chignon in various more chic variations or with a playful and relaxed effect.

HOW TO MAKE THE PERFECT CHIGNON

«The chignon remains a classic, but this is the season of the top knot, or a chignon pointing upwards and more imperfect. To make it, twist the hair on yourself with a mega twist and then roll it up. The effect is easier, messier, and it is a hairstyle that goes well with headbands and scarves “, says Palmieri.

The perfect chignon : «The most simple to make a precise and orderly bun is starting from a tail, high or low depending on the desired height. At that point I divide the hair into two sections, twist it into a torchon and then twist them both around the elastic “. The application of the bobby pins is essential for keeping the hairstyle: “I recommend applying them to the base rather than to the top. To anchor them well, first I move them outwards and then I push them inside the chgnon “. Yes to accessories such as adhesive pearls to be applied laterally.

THE INSPIRATION FROM INSTAGRAM

Kristin Ess, hairstylist who works with many stars, he shared the tutorial of his double bun on Instagram. The method of realization is very simple: to stop the hair use the french pin , a large clothes pegs that first position, then move outwards and then slide inside the bun.

