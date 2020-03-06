charlize-theron:-one-of-us,-who-manages-to-get-her-shoes-wrong

More than twenty years have passed since Charlize Theron began her rise to Hollywood , conquering the audience of the big screen thanks to the films The great Joe and The devil's advocate : from that moment, in addition to taking home the Oscar, Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Awards, the actress has not only experienced a long series of roles, embodying sensitive, magnetic and bad ass characters. Over the years, Charlize has also evolved in her personal style, while remaining consistent with what she loves most in her wardrobe.

In fact, some items of clothing, such as men's suits, tops and strapless dresses, or even the most casual and comfortable looks, have been worn by the actress for decades now, revisited depending on the trends and the desire to test new shades, more relaxed or elegant. In her everyday outfits, the beautiful South African star always prefers comfort , without ever going too far in the scruffy and adding, more often than not, a touch of glamor: this week, however, on the streets of Los Angeles, it was impossible not to notice a faux-pas in her outfit.

While going to a café, Charlize Theron was immortalized – as always, with the allure of a divinity despite the daily context – with a denim jumpsuit , sunglasses with a white frame, black shoulder bag and… gray suede ankle boots . A choice that decidedly “punched” with his ensemble, not only because of the color and the material, but also – and above all – for the design that even managed to cut the irresistible line of his kilometer-long legs.

The boot in fact, in this case, is an excellent choice, but should follow the line of the leg without breaking it optically . For a sportier combination instead, even a pair of sneakers with a thick sole would have been ideal, possibly in neutral shades, as well as stilettos or ankle boots with heels that would reflect the color of the glasses or the bag, to give a twist chic: in the gallery below, 10 shoes that we would have combined with Charlize Theron's jumpsuit.

