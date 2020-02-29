charlotte-awbery:-the-“new”-lady-gaga-discovered-on-the-subway

While the original witches the world with pink hair and a metallic onesie that winks to Sailor Moon, Charlotte Awbery begins to be baptized almost everywhere as the new Lady Gaga , like raw talent to watch. A week has passed since she was walking through the London Underground and Kevin Freshwater, Youtube star, stopped her by asking her to sing a cappella of Shallow , the song that allowed Gaga to win the Oscar in 2019. For Kevin to ask commuters to sing is a well-established practice, a game to arouse hilarity, but being in front of what Charlotte has managed to do is definitely not the norm.

After cutting down the initial reluctance the girl, 30 years, originally from East London, lets herself go giving a thrilling performance that immediately becomes viral on the Net . It is the beginning of the phenomenon: its followers on Instagram go from 400 to more than 600 mila (including Ariana Grande) and the international media do nothing but talk about her, about this woman with fluffy Farrah Fawcett hair who strikes for the cheeky air and, above all, for the lack of need to become famous and popular at all costs. The fact that she was intercepted by chance on the subway makes her a sui generis heroine, one of the few who, instead of pawing to be seen, chooses to do her own thing while waiting for something to change her life forever.

In this, Charlotte Awbery is a bit of a Cinderella of talents: while most of the suitors crowd the stages with a number attached to her shirt, she continues on her way convincing us that, perhaps, to find a real talent there is a need to go down the corridors of the subway and see a bit how all the singers who choose not to be seen, but who cultivate their aspiration in secret, are doing it. The definitive consecration comes, however, thanks to Ellen DeGeneres who, in the last episode of her show, chooses to invite Charlotte as a guest making her known even to those few who have not come across the video of his performance. And who knows if this is not the beginning of a new career. Maybe with a duet with Lady Gaga.

