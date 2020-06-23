Uncategorized
CHEMICAL VAPOR DEPOSITION (CVD) EQUIPMENT MARKET 2026|GLOBAL INDUSTRY KEY PLAYERS, SIZE,TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH, ANALYSIS AND FORECAST TO 2026
This Chemical Vapor deposition (CVD) Equipment report discovers a diverse topic such as regional market scope, product market various applications, market size according to specific product, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial chain, Market effects factors analysis, market size forecast and more. This Chemical Vapor deposition (CVD) Equipment report will help you to find perspective partners and suppliers. It will assist and strengthen your company’s decision making process. It analysis the market, the major players and the main trends, strategies for success and consumer attitudes.
Market Analysis: Global Chemical Vapor deposition (CVD) Equipment Market
Global CVD equipment market set to witness a substantial CAGR of 7.95% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017.
Rising prevalence for semiconductors and increasing demand for microelectronics devices among population is the major factor for the growth of this market.
Major Market Competitors/Players
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global CVD equipment market are AIXTRON, Applied Materials, Inc., ASM International, CVD Equipment Corporation, Hitachi Kokusai Electric Inc, IHI Corporation, Jusung Engineering Co., Ltd., LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION, Plasma-Therm, Tokyo Electron Limited, ULVAC, Veeco Instruments Inc., Oxford Instruments, Mustang Vacuum Systems.
Segmentation: Global Chemical Vapor deposition (CVD) Equipment Market
By Category
CVD Equipment
CVD Services
CVD Materials
By Applications
Coatings
Electronics
Catalysis
Others
By Technology
Atomic Layer CVD
Laser Induced CVD
Organometallic CVD
Plasma Enhanced CVD
Plasma Assisted CVD
Low Pressure CVD
Others
By Product
Atmospheric-Pressure Chemical Vapor Deposition
Low-Pressure Chemical Vapor Deposition
Density-Plasma Chemical Vapor Deposition
Metal-Organic Chemical Vapor Phase Deposition
By End- Users
Memory
DRAM
NAND
Others
Foundry
Pure-Play
IDM
Logic
Standard Purpose Logic
Special Purpose Logic
By Geography
North America
South Americ
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Middle East and Africa
Market Drivers:
Growth in semiconductor industry will also act as a driver for this market
Increasing demand for electronics among population will also propel the market
Rising investment in semiconductor equipment will also act as a driver for this market
Technological advancement and development in CVD equipment will drive market
Market Restraints:
High investment cost will hamper the market
Increasing rules related to emission of fluorinated gas will also act as a restraint the growth of this market
Availability of substitute technologies in the market will restrain market
Key Insights in the report:
Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints
Key market players involved in this industry
Detailed analysis of the market segmentation
Competitive analysis of the key players involved
Key Developments in the Market:
In March 2018, Oerlikon announced that they have acquired Sucotec AG so that they can enhance their product portfolio and services. The main aim of the acquisition is to provide better and customised coating solutions to their customers. This will also assist them in strengthening their position in the market.
In December 2017, CVD Equipment Corporation announced that they have completed their purchase additional facility in New York. The main aim of the purchase is to expand their business and provide better material, solutions and surface treatments so that they can meet the need and requirement of their customers.
