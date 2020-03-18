chiara-ferragni-against-vanessa-hudgens-who-minimizes-the-coronavirus:-«wrong-message»

Vanessa Hudgens has tried, failing, to minimize what cannot be minimized. “It all seems like a to me, it's a virus. I understand and respect the situation, but if everyone takes it, people will die. It's inevitable, “said the actress in a direct Instagram, horrifying (also) those who, in the days of the quarantine, tried to use their social channels to convey the message of the institutions.

Vanessa Hudgens has 38 millions of followers and with an embarrassing lightness says: “They all seem like bullshit; it's a virus, I understand, I respect the situation but even if everyone takes it … people die, it's terrible but inevitable “touching the hair and laughing. I boh. pic.twitter.com/8TkqEuI63w – Elisa D'Ospina (@ElisaDospina) March 17, 2020

“The virus has already killed thousands of people and could kill millions if no one starts taking self-quarantine seriously,” he commented Chiara Ferragni , sharing online excerpts of the direct video made by Hudgens.

«I repeat it again», he added, «It is not only the mortality rate that frightens, but the quantity of sick people to be treated at the same time. In case of complications and need for hospitalization, at that point, no country would be ready for all this “.

Chiara Ferragni, who openly wanted to dismiss what Hudgens said as “wrong”, made sure to reiterate what, in the past few days, she has not missed an opportunity to say. “If we can encourage people via social networks to stay at home, keep their distance and follow hygiene rules,” he continued, “ We can slow down the spread virus and make sure there are enough resources to treat everyone equally. In addition, this would save time to find a vaccine “, concluded the influencer who, with her husband Fedez, has promoted a fundraiser whose fruits can be seen on Friday 20 March.

In fact, the works aimed at extending the intensive care of San Raffaele in Milan should be completed in a few days, for which the Ferragnez couple have raised over 4 million euros. In the days of the quarantine, the two pledged to support Italy with their own means, sensitizing their followers to do the same. In addition, from the window of their home, they asked that the checks be intensified. « Too many runners in Parco Sempione», denounced Ferragni.

