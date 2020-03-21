chiara-ferragni-amarcord:-«here-i-am-at-14»

Quarantine time, time to reorder. And, fixing, old photos come out. Chiara Ferragni, 32 years, found a series of shots from when she was 14 years and to photograph it was mother Marina Di Guardo. It was before the 19 million followers, the covers, the marriage with Fedez.

Chiara on the fourteenth day of isolation tells of feeling the nostalgia of her sisters and parents. «But you have to stay at home», specifies. The digital entrepreneur, in the midst of a health emergency, has been repeating it for weeks now, trying to raise awareness among the many followers: “We respect the rules.

We are far away to go back to hugging each other soon “, he repeats.

She and her rapper husband were the first to launch a record-breaking fundraiser: over 4 million euros raised for a new intensive therapy at San Raffaele in Milan, which as early as Monday it should welcome the first Covid patients – 19: «Power of sharing».

