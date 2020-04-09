chiara-ferragni-and-fedez-in-quarantine:-between-dress-exchanges-and-new-projects

«The beauty of our couple? We have fun , he makes me laughing like a madwoman ». October 2016, Chiara Ferragni he confided to us for the first time the details of what was a newborn love at the time. Today, more than three and a half years later, his relationship with Fedez still runs on that track there: there was the wedding, the birth of the son Leone, but among the Ferragnez the password has remained «to laugh“.

Also in quarantine : «My wife plays tricks on me while I sleep and then wake up asking me to edit the video », the rapper burst out in his stories. The fashion blogger laughs after making him take it a headboard on a footrest, carefully positioned above the forehead of the dozing husband. «Here's how Chiara trains at the gym», is the lookout of him, who shows the sweet half in a moment of pause.

The two, after the praise for the fundraising promoted to build a new intensive care unit at San Raffaele, are spending their home isolation in Milan , between tenderness and – in fact – funny videos: « The Ferragnez switch it up challenge », Chiara writes posting a funny clip in which the couple exchange clothes . «I am your digital entrepreneur», he replies in skirt and top.

Fedez has also just launched a new project together with an emerging young artist : «I crossed it in the studio , he was working on a new song. So I asked her if I could write us a verse “, she says. «I went back to making music like when I had 18 years , without thinking about the strategic consequences. Such a sad moment, I hope it will help everyone to understand what is really important “.

«Ready to embrace him , when all this will be over”.

