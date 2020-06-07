chiara-ferragni-and-fedez-on-a-trip-(after-the-lockdown)-and-the-other-gossip-of-the-weekend

In the first weekend after the reopening of the movements also between regions, Chiara Ferragni and Fedez got in the car for a trip out door. Direction Lago Maggiore, with Leone , two years, and the usual friends. Nature, animals and slowly returning to normal.

Mara Venier , however, has returned to wave on Sunday In despite the leg fracture: “I could not give up now.” The presenter, with a red lucky horn at her side, goes on: “I didn't stop during the coronavirus emergency, I couldn't do it now.

I want to continue with a smile “. THE PHOTO

This and all the other stories of the weekend 7-8 June 2020:

Sophie of Wessex, who took five years to adapt to real life

Fifty-five years old, wife of Prince Edward, who has a special relationship with the queen, Sophie is now a royal sailor. But joining the Firm was not easy even for her… THE INTERVIEW

Franca Leosini, all there is to know about the queen of «Cursed Stories»

The journalist returns with two new puntantas of her cult program. Reserved, without social profiles, lover of words. Here are 9 things you (maybe) don't know about her. THE CURIOSITY'

Estelle and Oscar of Sweden, the new (beautiful) photos of the Swedish royal babies

The royal babies of Stockholm in the new shared portraits for National Day. She, who will be queen, has already begun to study the traditions of the crown (but only three days a week), while the brother just plays. THE PHOTOS



Meghan Markle and the political turning point (with the dream of becoming president?)

With the speech in support of “black lives matter”, the Duchess officially said goodbye to the “neutrality” of the royal family. After all, her biggest ambition has always been one: to blow the White House to Trump, becoming the first African American woman president. Just science fiction? Who knows. The INDISCRETION

George and Charlotte with dad William: small volunteers grow up

The Cambridge have published on social media an unpublished family photo, taken by Kate Middleton, who immortalizes the heir to the throne and her two older children while distributing food to the elderly in full coronavirus emergency. THE PICTURE

Prince (and model) Nikolai of Denmark is the royal bachelor to watch

Harry of Wales is now married, dad and across the ocean. But a monarchy in Northern Europe offers an excellent “alternative”: (almost) 21 enne, of blood blue and free: conquer covers and listen to Justin Timberlake. THE PORTRAIT

Archie grows well in Los Angeles, between first words and hide and seek

Harry and Meghan's son says “mom”, “dad”, “book” and “dog”, and has a cheerful character. He loves being around people, he is sociable and cheerful. All the parents. THE FIRST WORDS

Sophie of Wessex, who took five years to adapt to real life

Meghan Markle and the political turning point (with the dream of becoming president?)

George and Charlotte with dad William: small volunteers grow up