chiara-ferragni-and-the-revenge-on-fedez:-«jennifer-aniston-follows-me-too»

“Mic Drop” , that is drop the microphone blatantly at the end of a performance to highlight it the triumph. A gesture of exultation with which, a few weeks ago, Fedez had celebrated one of his new important follower : the American actress Jennifer Aniston. All in front of the wife, Chiara Ferragni, with the attempt to make her “ make jealous », thus creating a fun love triangle .

But whoever wounds the microphone, dies of the microphone: today fashion blogger presented herself in front of her husband with the toy of her son Leone and let it slip on the floor. « Did he like you? », asks the rapper, sensing right away there was something behind Jennifer Aniston behind it. “No, started following me” , you replied, thus taking his little “ revenge “.

Between 409 profiles followed by the star of Hollywood , where there are cinema icons of the caliber of Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Hanks, the only Italians present are the Ferragnez: «We can say that Jennifer is a child of Fedez », had been the provocation of the singer with the better half. «Actually puts likes only to videos with our son, so I would say that in case she is a baby of Leo “, she replied .

It all started with a nice clip by Fedez during the quarantine , with in the background the theme song of « Friends »: detail that captured the attention of the actress of the famous sitcom. «Do you know how it will end? That in the end Jennifer will realize that I am bragging with you of his likes and will stop following me, “he said laughing with Chiara. «For this I have to stop to make his name in the stories» .

That she really noticed it seems unlikely , the fact is that now « the result » Ferragnez returned to a draw at home.

READ ALSO

The future of Fedez? It's not just about music

READ ALSO

Fedez, Chiara Ferragni and the new (viral) like by Jennifer Aniston