chiara-ferragni-in-tears-for-the-victims-of-sexual-abuse:-«you-are-not-alone»

Chiara Ferragni takes the field for the Denim Day , an international initiative for raise awareness public opinion about rape and sexual abuse. The fashion blogger noticed the trend on Tiktok , where thousands of kids have uploaded videos telling their tragic experiences : «I appeared on the home and I was shocked by the amount of people who had the courage to put your face on it “.

«I was amazed and with the tight in the stomach in front of these videos so strong, but then I also smile » , wrote Chiara in a long post . «The world of internet and social networks is partly changing things : it is giving voice and a global audience to people who previously did not have no one to deal with. If something like me had happened 20 Years ago, perhaps I would have felt alone and not completely understood “.

«These videos in fact make you understand that you are not alone and you can face what happened to you “, added the entrepreneur 33 enne, proud of this use of social networks: «It's nice that you don't see them alone selfie , travel, ballets and puppies. The younger generation of mine is using this medium, considered by many to be so frivolous , as an incubator for great social messages , making the protagonists speak “.

Among other things, the hashtag #DenimDay derives from a tremendous sentence of the Italian Court of Cassation that in the years 90 declared innocent one rapist because the victim 14 enne wore tight jeans, which the attacker therefore «would not have been able to parading without his consent »:« A massacre », Chiara defines it. «I receive thousands of messages in which people talk to me about abuse and rape , often suffered at an early age “.

«The constant of all these stories is the feeling of guilt , the fear of being judged and not believed , the sense of dirty and of anxiety that does not leave you, not wanting to talk about it and not being able to report . Here, I want to tell you that it was not your fault and you are much better than how you have been treated. If you are victims of something wrong, don't keep it to yourself. Talk about it , because – today more than ever – you are not alone “.

