chiara-ferragni,-mother's-memories:-«childbirth,-the-most-beautiful-day»

Memories in quarantine. In these days of home isolation due to coronavirus , Chiara Ferragni opens the family album and places it on her Instagram page a tender photo of two years ago: she, with her baby bump in front of the mirror, a few hours before giving birth to the little Lion . «Here I am, it was 17 March 2018 and the following night I would have started l induction into childbirth to bring my son into the world “.

«I was pregnant with 37 weeks but there was a problem with the placenta », writes the fashion blogger, married to the rapper Fedez . «The doctor told me that it was safer to give birth to it before of the natural expiration. I was quite scared and in the end it was a procedure very long (about 22 hours, which ended with a natural birth ). But do you know what? I would do it again immediately “, exclaims Chiara.

Thus, the 19 March 2018 , in a clinic in West Hollywood, was born Leone Lucia Ferragni , to the delight of mom and dad. «I will never forget those emotions », she adds in the post, which in less than one hour received 500 thousand likes and hundreds of comments. «There I understood that the human body is a kind of miracle. After bringing inside me and then giving birth to a child, I will never underestimate it Magic“.

So the second birthday of the baby is approaching of the Ferragni household who, as Fedez himself ironically pointed out, is spending these days at home as a true “ model citizen “. There are many fans of the couple who, under each post dedicated to the son , ask if and when they do an encore, «giving» to Leone a little brother or one little sister. «To other children and to happy moments», concludes Chiara.

