Chiara Ferragni, phase 2 is on a farm with Leone

nj May 22, 2020
With the relaxation of the restrictive measures, the fashion blogger takes a relaxing day in the Brembana Valley with her son: the first post-quarantine trip outside, between rabbits, ponies and calves

The phase 2 has officially started also in Ferragnez house . With the relaxation of the restrictive measures against the coronavirus – and also thanks to a wonderful almost summer day – Chiara Ferragni granted herself the first trip out of town post-quarantine together with the little Lion . The fashion blogger, in fact, spent a day outdoors in a wonderful farmhouse in the Brembana Valley.

«We have found the paradise», has Chiara wrote on Instagram, where with videos and photos she told the experience . «I did not know this place and I am madly in love ». Immersed in nature, he then led his son to discover the farm animals : a caress to the inevitable rabbits , a little milk to the calves and finally the before ride of life riding a pony .

Also for Leone it is the first real breath of air after more than two months at home : recently he had been around for Milan , between the Duomo and Sempione park, but the vast majority of the time he spent in the apartment of City Life . In “home isolation” he also celebrated his second birthday , last 19 March: «Your smile is a blessing », wrote mother Chiara.

Which then, to celebrate, he fished from the album of memories a video of July : «I had just returned from a trip and had not seen you for days. An afternoon warm but not sultry , to discover the wonders of flowers on the terrace ». Sensations that in those days of lockdown , seemed a distant mirage: «I will make everything so that this world becomes a magical place to make you grow dreaming “.

Judging by the happy photos in the farmhouse , the road taken seems the right one.

