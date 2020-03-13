chiara-ferragni:-«the-positive-side-of-these-days?-time-spent-together-»

Closed schools, children at home. Remote work, for those who can. No bars, cinemas or pizzerias. In the coronavirus emergency, the invitation, as we know, is to “stay home” as much as possible. Go out only for urgent matters (like shopping). The “good part” of all this, Chiara Ferragni collects it in one click. « The positive side of these days? The time we spend together “, lets the digital entrepreneur and influencer know by sending a photo on the Net between Leo, almost two years,

and her husband Fedez.

Staying with family, at home, is the only thing we can and must do right now. At the beginning of the month, the 32 canceled the commitments in Paris and around the world. And to his 19 millions of followers he asked to do the same: «Let's stick to the precautions that have been given to us, let's stay at home».

She and the rapper then launched, donating 100 thousand euros, a fundraising campaign (available at the link https://www.gofundme.com/f/ coronavirus-therapy-intensive) intended for the creation of new beds in the intensive care unit of the San Raffaele Hospital in Milan. In less than two days, more than three and a half million euros were raised: “It's nice that donations spread faster than the virus”.

READ ALSO

Coronavirus, within the Ferragnez project: if good runs faster than evil

READ ALSO

Chiara Ferragni and the coronavirus: when the influencer does his duty (and does it well)

READ ALSO

Coronavirus, Chiara Ferragni and Fedez's fundraising flies: over two million in a few hours