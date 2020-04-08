chiara-ferragni-with-tricolor-scrunchie-in-quarantine

Kissed by the spring sun in its mega Milanese terrace, Chiara Ferragni is shown in a new story on Instagram with seeds collected a lot '80 s (one of his decades of inspiration). To hold the hair together, of the patriotic elastics in the colors of the Italian flag, as in say «come on we will get out of this long quarantine», or «# l'italiasiamonoi», in homage to the last cover of Vanity Fair Italia. Who knows!

BANDANA AS DUA LIPA OR ELASTIC MAXI AS HAILEY BIEBER?

The blonde influencer, who in recent weeks is giving her fans a rich repertoire of videos and posts from her quarantine, is not the only star to show off enriched hair look from creative accessories. A few days ago the pop star Dua Lipa has posted on his Instagram profile a selfie with a bandana with colored print, ideal accessory to keep your hair in order, with a super fashion touch that never hurts. Marries the hair look with bandana also the top Bella Hadid , who sported her in a series of super hot shots without a bra that sent his followers into raptures. Always overseas, the blonde Hailey Bieber , in lockdown with her beloved husband Bieber and in perfect honeymoon mood, she showed herself on her account with another accessory stolen from the years 80, that is the elastic band of cloth , “cicciotto”, colored and evident.

HAIR ACCESSORIES: LOOK & SHOPPING INSPIRATIONS

In the gallery we have collected some of the look of the stars starring the hair accessories . Plus some inspiration for the shopping. Of the series, long live comfort! Without sacrificing style, of course.

