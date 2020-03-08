chiara-ferragni's-grandmother-dies:-«we-already-miss-you-so-much»

It is the favorite photo of Chiara Ferragni , that of the four generations together: «Leo was just 2 months old and I remember how nice it was to see him with you, grandmother». And with this he decided to greet grandmother Maria , who left, after three weeks of hospitalization: “Our hearts are broken”, wrote Chiara on Instagram, «We already miss you so much and it's hard to even talk about it. Maybe in this difficult period you thought it was better to become our angel and protect us from up there.

I really hope so. What really breaks my heart is to think of my mom who lost her beloved mother at a time when regular funerals are not allowed. Seeing them together in the hospital over the past three weeks has made me realize once again how much love, family and health are the only things that really matter. My mom is the most human person I know and I know how proud of her grandmother was. Keep an eye on us and thanks for the best memories, we love you forever “, complete with a final heart.

Our heartfelt condolences also to mother Marina Di Guardo.

