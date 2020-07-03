chiara-galiazzo:-«my-challenge-is-to-take-care-of-small-things»

At some point Chiara Galiazzo shows us in videochat the miniature wooden house that she built. Two floors, there are the kitchen, the living room, the bedrooms, the bathroom, the terrace. And each of these rooms has its perfectly tailored miniature furniture that seems designed by an interior designer. It is not yet finished, there is now a mini greenhouse in the pipeline. The house is actually known to all its fans, it is the protagonist of several posts and stories on Instagram and perhaps now it will be sold to charity.

Why did you do it? Hours and hours of work, he tells us, making such a small house requires an unimaginable commitment. A challenge with itself? More or less: «I said to myself: now I see if I am really able to do big things small. It was therapeutic. When I'm done, I'll have to find something else, “he reflects. This idea of ​​the miniature is the leitmotif of the last times of his life and ended up at the center of his new album, Bonsai (how to do big things small) , which comes out on July 3.

Eight years have passed since the first audition at X Factor : he had an optical jacket, the ballerinas on his feet and a load of spontaneity that on TV they rarely see. He sang Teardrop of Massive Attack, all the judges ecstatic. The video for that audition has almost six million views. Then there was Sanremo, other albums, a crisis. Chiara recently re-appropriated her surname, Galiazzo, which the talent had canceled. A gesture that foreshadows a path of change that began four years ago that led to Bonsai , a metaphor for patience and care for small things.

Is Bonsai an invitation to cultivate patience?

«By taking a care approach for small things, only by defending your passions in the small can you travel big trips without risk. With a bonsai in your suitcase you can go anywhere “.

Do you really grow bonsai?

“Yup. Bonsai is the most difficult plant. It seems he understands you. Even if you love him, you talk to him, it takes a zen thumb to cultivate it and not let him die. And even if you do everything right, it can still die. It is a plant that tests your patience and courage “.

How did your passion for plants start?

«It is part of a journey that began four years ago. I changed my diet and started paying more attention to things I didn't calculate before, including plants. Taking care of them is a moment of peace where I talk to myself, I don't have a cell phone, it's like doing meditation “.

Let's talk about this path of change.

«At a certain point I thought that either I faced my life in a different way or I could not continue. I started to inquire. I also became a vegetarian, I quit smoking, I read a lot. It was a gradual process that became my lifestyle. “

Was it the success that triggered the change?

“No, the outside has nothing to do”.

Each song on the album is combined with a place: Iceland, Honolulu, Mexico. Have you traveled a lot recently?

“Yes, I liked Japan a lot, from the Japanese I learned altruism and the art of bonsai. Iceland entered my heart. I dreamed of it several times during the lockdown “.

Who did you spend it with?

«With my boyfriend, I call him Puntino, because he doesn't want to show himself on social networks».

It was hard?

“If I'm still alive, it means it went well!” Quarantine has allowed us to understand if we understand each other with a person. I understood that we can understand each other even during a pandemic. We got together four years ago and we're still together, who would have said that? “

Are relationships the place that requires the most patience?

«Also towards us. Patience is received and given. “

But do you have a patient disposition?

“For nothing. I cultivate patience, I am learning. Or you learn or explode it. “

What do you have less patience for? Any prejudice against you?

«The number one prejudice is that since I was a talent I didn't do my job. And therefore “not worth”. And then there is the false belief that others force me to sing. Yesterday in a direct message on Instagram a chick wrote to me with great confidence: I would like you to get rid of the impositions … But sorry, but who told you? I decide everything about my career. Especially in recent years, since I decided to take the path of courage, that is, not to listen too much to the environment or the trend of the moment, but only what I like “.

After X Factor will have relied more on the others.

«When you don't know the environment it is more likely to rely, but also the first album, A place in the world , done quickly in two months, was already quite a lot focused on me, there were songs by the artists I liked “.

Why did you take back your surname?

«It is not so much for the criticisms of” unknown “singers who come from talents. It is that I never liked this surname, Galiazzo, because of the rhymes they did at school, I suffered a little. Two years ago I felt ready, I thought that I didn't give a damn about rhymes anymore. And so I did it, without even notifying the people who work with me “.

Have you looked at it more X Factor ?

Lower his voice and cover his face with his hands. «I don't have Sky».

Has Morgan, his judge, seen him more?

“Never again heard, I met him a few times. But I followed him ardently to Sanremo. Mamma mia, what a laugh. “

