children-with-the-new-coronavirus:-what-we-know-about-infection-in-children

In Italy some cases of the new coronavirus have appeared even among the smallest. But in general Sars-Cov-2 affects children very little, which is still a mystery. Here's what we know today and how to move if the baby has symptoms

The coronavirus Sars-Cov-2 is now in Italy for a few days and has also affected some children, for now 6 , in Lombardy (here the map of the infection in our country). But in general the surprising element is that from the data the cases of the new coronavirus in childhood were very limited and that so far the average age of the infected is around 50-55 years. But how do you explain this anomaly ? Part of the scientific attention is paid to understanding the reasons for this phenomenon. Here's what we know today.

Coronavirus and children, a much studied relationship

Also the general manager of The World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus , stressed that “there are fewer cases among children and we need more research to understand why” . But interest in the topic started very early, since the beginning of the epidemic. Typing on the database Pubmed the expression “novel coronavirus children” at the date of 26 February the portal refers to well 103 studies on the subject.

Coronavirus and children, it's still a mystery

The number Of affected minors is very low, as shown by a study of the 29 January on The New England of Medicine , which explains that “children may be less likely to contract the virus or, if infected, may exhibit milder symptoms than adults” . Even a study released on Jama on 14 February reports that in China from December 8 to February 6 there would be only 9 cases of children in which the Sars-CoV-2 infection was confirmed. But how come this important difference? The answer is not yet known.

Children, the point of the Cdc

To clarify the Cdc , the Centers for prevention and control of US diseases, on the date of 22 February, illustrated what we know today of childhood Sars-Cov-2 infection, through a question and answer based on questions often asked by the population. The Cdc report that “from the limited information published and relating to past epidemics of Sars and Mers , caused by other coronaviruses, infection among children was relatively rare “.

Coronavirus and children, the symptoms

In addition, US centers report that from the data of children affected by Covid – 2019 in China the symptoms are often “similar to those of a cold, with fever, cold and cough”. Vomiting and diarrhea are said to be less frequent and have been reported in at least one child with coronavirus, also in China. While serious cases and complications, among the smallest, have resulted Rarely . But this seemingly minor coronavirus attack should not push children (and parents) to lower attention, as experts point out. Among the precautions, the rules often repeated by the WHO, there is that of often washing your hands for at least 40 seconds with soap or base solutions of alcohol.

Italy, what to do if the child has symptoms

At the date of 25 February, after the spread of the coronavirus in some areas of Italy, recommends “to parents of do not bring children to the study of their family pediatrics or to the emergency room for common respiratory symptoms such as cough , cold and fever “, as can be read on the page of the Ministry of Health, “and to call the doctor first to receive advice and indications” . In short, it is good to act remotely and call, also to limit the contact between healthy people and any sick people.

The rules for children

Once the call has been made, the parent must follow the instructions provided by the pediatrician. Once arrived at the clinic – always if requested by the pediatrician – he / she must “collaborate by following some simple rules to be adopted to avoid contagion” , explains Paolo Biasci , president of the Fimp.

The rules are:

Do not enter the clinic without having previously agreed on the visit by telephone; Enter the waiting room only when the previous patient leaves; Hold the child in his arms if he is unable to sit; Check that the child touches the studio equipment as little as possible; While waiting for the visit, let the child use a game or book brought from home and not allow him to share it with other patients.