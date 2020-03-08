children-would-have-the-same-chance-of-contracting-coronavirus.-but-the-symptoms-are-milder

The lower number of cases of children was a mystery. A Chinese study reveals that in reality the virus would have the same chances of attacking them compared to adults, but in a lighter form (and therefore would not be identified)

New research offers new clues on how transmission of the new coronavirus , useful for being able to achieve the goal of the containment . In other words, the results could help solve one of the most pressing questions of the epidemic from Covid – 19 , i.e. the role of the children . Until now, in fact, it was assumed that the little ones were somehow, still unknown, spared from the coronavirus. Yet according to researchers from the Harbin Institute of Technology in Shenzhen and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in Shenzhen, they are not at all: children would have the same probability of contracting the virus of adults, also if they have mild symptoms. A data, therefore, that suggests to us how the decision of the Italian government in to suspend educational activities in schools and universities across the peninsula are important to try to contain the further spread of the virus. The new analysis, based on data from the outbreak in the Chinese city of Shenzhen, has just been published on the pre-print site medRxiv (still to be examined by the peer review of the other scientists, therefore).

Recall that the role of children in the epidemic of the new coronavirus had so far remained a mystery . In fact, some previous studies, as we told you, showed that children could be much less likely to be infected by the pathogen than adults. Although the scientific community had not yet managed to understand exactly why. It was not clear, in fact, if it was because they were somehow spared from the virus, or if they could fight the ' infection much more effectively than adults. “Children are as likely to get infected and do not get sick,” explained Justin Lessler , researcher from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health in Baltimore, who collaborated on the study.

To understand this, the researchers examined both people with Covid – 19, both a large number of their closest contacts, some of which subsequently tested positive for the new coronavirus, while many others were negative. Specifically, the researchers monitored 391 people who had been diagnosed with the disease since 14 January to 12 last February and others 1. 286 people with whom they had close contacts, to understand if they were positive for the virus, even if they were asymptomatic. The results showed that the cases of contagion had on average 45 years of age , equally between men and women. The 91% also had mild symptoms at the time of diagnosis and the people who lived in the same family as a coronavirus-positive person they were about six times more likely to get the virus than those who had contact with an infected person, but in other contexts.

But not only: the team found that the children under the age of 10 years potentially exposed to the virus were more likely to contract the infection than the general population, albeit with less chance of presenting severe symptoms. “This may be the first clear evidence that children are as sensitive as adults to Sars-CoV-2 infection” , explained to Nature Ben Cowling , researcher of the University of Hong Kong. However, it remains a mystery why no outbreaks have been observed in schools yet. Probably, the researchers speculate, because children generally have mild symptoms. “This is a key study that can support the closure of schools as an effective intervention”, wrote in a tweet Caitlin Rivers, of the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.