china,-dogs-will-no-longer-be-edible-animals

Environmental associations (but not only them) have been asking for this for some time, and finally the Chinese government has started the process to ban the human consumption of dog meat. Speaking of the “progress of human civilization” and the growing public concern for animal welfare and the prevention of the transmission of diseases from animals to humans, the Chinese Ministry of Agricultural and Rural Affairs has included dogs among the animals that can no longer be raised for their meat and has excluded them from the list of edible ones.

In the text of his draft law, he defined them for the first time as “special pets”, not to be considered cattle.

It was the city of Shenzhen, immediately after the outbreak of the coronavirus epidemic, the first to recently approve the ban on the consumption of meat from dogs and cats.

The Humane Society International (HSI) estimates that every year, in China, between 10 and 20 millions of dogs are killed for their meat ( thousands are slaughtered during the Yulin dog meat festival), while Animals Asia indicates that the number of cats killed to be eaten are about 4 million per year. Most of these are stolen and not bred animals in special facilities.

“This trafficking not only causes enormous animal suffering, but is also almost entirely fueled by crime,” explains Wendy Higgins of Humane Society International . “And, perhaps very relevant at the moment, it represents an undeniable threat to human health , with the risk of diseases such as rabies and cholera “.

