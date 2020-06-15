christian-de-sica:-«alberto-sordi?-for-me-it-was-like-an-uncle-»

One hundred years after birth (15 June 1920) the public does not stop loving Alberto Sordi . There are already 18 reservations to visit the exhibition dedicated to him which will be inaugurated on 16 September at his Villa on the Aventine Hill and at the Teatro dei Dioscuri in Rome. « Deaf was a man and an actor who revolutionized comedy in our country », declared Christian De Sica during the presentation to the press of the exhibition, “comedians usually wore fake mustaches and noses to get laughs, he only needed a joke in Romanesque to make the audience laugh”.

«For me it was like an uncle , he came to my parents' house twice a week for dinner. He was very close to my father because he had produced the film for him Mamma mia, what an impression! He was one of the family , a bit like my brother-in-law Carlo (Verdone ed) “, the actor confesses son of art, who for twice he worked with the “national Albertone”.

Also Carlo Verdone is particularly fond of Deaf , with whom he starred in the eighties. And who forgets Too strong is Traveling with dad? “Deaf is a giant, he is unique, we are only enchanting spectators of his art”, says Verdone in Campidoglio. “I met him when I was twenty and I was attending the Filmstudio. There I understood the importance of Deaf and the Italian comedy. Its history is important because it marked some decades of our country : from the war to the post war period, from reconstruction to economic boom, to social tensions “.

« Deaf was a revolutionary because he overturned the rules of the academy , has changed the acting times and has imposed his pauses ». «And then», Verdone continues, «Deaf a mask was created that entered by right to be part of the commedia dell'arte alongside that of Rugantino, indeed it is perhaps more important than Rugantino ». Verdone and De Sica's favorite Deaf films are those of the 1950s and 1960s: “It is thanks to these feature films that the public still loves him today”, is convinced Verdone.

The exhibition Alberto Sordi 1920 – 2020 (16 September – 31 January 2021)) will tell the secrets of man, actor and director: the rooms of his Villa, which he will open to the public for first time, they will interact with hitherto unknown objects, costumes, videos and memories. It will be a journey that will pay tribute to Albertone, to a giant of our cinema. To book: www.vivaticket.it

