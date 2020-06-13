chyler-leigh-comes-out-after-18-years-of-marriage-and-3-children

« Wear your Pride (Wear your pride) ». There is not a phrase that better tells what it means to come out, at any age. It is the one that has chosen the actress Chyler Leigh , star of Supergirl , known all over the world thanks to the interpretation by Doctor Lexie Gray in Grey's Anatomy, to talk about her coming out and the path she has taken over the years to understand her identity.

With a long letter published on the site Creating Change , which she founded together with her husband Nathan West with whom she has been married for 18 years and with whom she had three children, the American actress has told the emotions that went through it when her character Alex Danvers in Supergirl came out (in episode 6 of the second season).

“What I had not realized is how much the scene in which Alex confesses his truth could jump out of the pages and become a variant of my own existence,” he wrote. “It felt like my heart wanted to get out of my chest every time we shot those scenes. Whenever I had the opportunity to say those honest words out loud. And stealing Alex's words, I have to tell you that there is something of his truth that also affects me “.

View this post on Instagram I wanted to take a moment to honor and acknowledge #PrideMonth. To me, #Pride represents standing up for yourself and those around you, embracing self-love, and wearing your stripes proudly. I want to thank the incredible community of #LGBTQ individuals and allies for being who you are and doing what you do. Like many in the LGBTQ community, I've had my fair share of challenges around my identity and how I fit into the world, and at times I've felt that I couldn't speak my truth. But I've learned that it does get better. Living with #bipolardisorder has helped to teach me that. Some days are going to be hard. And that's ok. But the more I can remind myself that I'm proud of who I am and how far I've come, and the more I speak up about the support I need and all the things that make me me, whether that's with my family, friends or all of you – the more good days I have. So friends: be safe, be well, and be proud. And if you need a little extra #mentalhealth support today, head over to @ bevocal.speakup for information and resources! #Sponsored #BeVocalSpeakUp #MentalHealthMatters A post shared by Chyler Leigh (@chy_leigh) on Jun 12, 2020 at 11: 18 am PDT

The decision to come out of the closet made the actress lose, who in her letter also told how the bipolar disorder she suffers from has helped her to know herself better, some friendships but not the deep bond with her husband. « The road has been long and lonely for my husband and myself but I can say with all my heart that after all these years, he and I continue to discover the depths of ourselves and of others. During our journey we learned to be proud of who we are, no matter the price “.

In response to the coming out, many fans sent messages of affection and support to which Chyler Leigh replied with a post. “Dear friends, I have received a lot of love and support messages. Once we get in touch with our true self, we can better see the world around us and we can make positive changes for gender equality and love. I am happy to be able to see a little better, breathe better , and I am proud to have contributed to what I believe in being honest and opening my heart. I send love to all of you “.

