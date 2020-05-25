civic-assistants-arrive-to-check-the-crowds

They will not make fines or penalties because they are not vigilant. The task of the civic assistants who will appear throughout Italy will be that of monitor, inform and give help, perhaps indicating an alternative road or saying that the square is already too crowded or waiting for entry to the play areas.

There are those who called them facilitators of phase two , but also those who, on social networks, have them called sheriffs even if the ministry note says they will have to use kindness. They are the ones who must avoid or report the gatherings, give information on the rules to follow, remember to wear the masks.

They should check the entrances of the parks and gardens , monitor the present in the play areas and markets, observe access to free beaches and, in the evening, even to the most popular squares.

The Minister for Regional Affairs, Francesco Boccia , signed a protocol with the president of the Association of Italian municipalities Antonio Decaro , mayor of Bari, for the recruitment of 60 thousand people throughout Italy. Volunteers will be assigned to control the places most at risk of gathering. The civil protection of the various cities will coordinate them.

There is no compensation other than the insurance paid by the Civil Protection . Unemployed unemployed and those with an income from citizenship, whose free use by municipalities in services is provided for by law, but had never been applied, can participate in the call.

They will work 3 days a week for a maximum of 16 hours in total per hour until 31 July 2020, date of the end of the state of emergency. They will wear a bib with the words “civic assistants”, the logo of the municipality and civil protection.

Decaro explained that «it is an opportunity for everyone to participate in Phase 2 by doing their part ». Answering the call is a demonstration of civic sense for Minister Boccia. Trade unions are also in favor of those who receive citizenship income.

