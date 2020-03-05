«clavicut»,-the-seasonal-cut-that-has-already-seduced-the-stars

Among the first to marry the trend was Kate Middleton , who exhibited a new look on the tour of Ireland, perhaps one of the shortest that the Duchess of Cambridge ever wore. Long fringe that on occasion becomes a forelock and strategic length behind, short enough to enter the long bob category, but long at the right point to allow you to queue.

It is the « clavicut» , the cut that many stars are already choosing for a refresh in view of spring, with the new medium length that is fascinating the stars and which will be the trend of Spring 2020. Among the celebrities spotted with the new length there is Lea Seydoux that at the Parisian Louis Vuitton fashion show, at the end of the fashion week, offered us an example of how this look lends itself to different interpretations. The thirty-four year old actress had it in a soft and wavy version, a simple look, effortless chic and easy to manage.

The “ clavicut ” arrives at the collarbones, with the rear locks that caress the neck and follow the natural curve of the neck, sometimes generating very soft and soft waves, the hair can be scaled and lightened by layers, always leaving the possibility to collect the hair, especially now that we are going to meet temperatures warmer. The front strands, on the other hand, can be more or less long and left to free interpretation. A great return that will probably steal the scepter from the now prevailing bob.

In the gallery we have shown some photos to be inspired by to embrace the trend of spring 2020.