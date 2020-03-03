climate-emergency,-the-sandy-beaches-are-disappearing

By the end of the century, almost half of the world's sandy beaches will be significantly eroded, due to floods caused by climate change and human interference. The erosion of the beach will endanger wild fauna and could also damage coastal settlements, which will no longer have “areas bearing »able to protect them from sea level rise and storm surges.

This apocalyptic scenario has been outlined by scientists from the Joint Research Center of the European Commission, according to which, between 30 years, erosion will have destroyed 36.

097 kilometers, i.e. the 13, 6% of the sandy coasts. And the situation will worsen in the second half of the century, wiping out others 95.061 kilometres: the 25, 7% of the beaches on Earth.

But these estimates are by no means the most catastrophic, on the contrary: are based on an optimistic forecast according to which the oceans will be increased by only 50 centimeters by 2100. But if the world continues to emit carbon at its current rate, sea levels will rise by approximately 80 centimeters: in this case, they will be well submerged 131. 745 kilometers of beaches.

Australia (with 14. 849 kilometers lost) and Canada (14. 425) are the countries hardest hit , followed by Chile (6. 659), Mexico (5. 488), China (5. 440) and the United States (5. 530). Gambia and Guinea-Bissau have short coasts, but both are expected to lose more than 60%.

But all is not yet lost: rapid action to limit emissions and combat climate change could help reduce this impact. «A moderate drop in emissions could prevent the 17% of the disappearance of the coast in the 2050 and the 40% in 2100, preserving on average 42 meters of sand between land and sea, “explained Michalis Vousdoukas, oceanographer of the Joint Research Center and lead author of the study, which was published in the journal Nature Climate Change .

