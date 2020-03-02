clio-makeup,-waiting-for-the-second-daughter:-«his-name-will-be-joy»

Waiting for a second child, Clio Zammatteo, for everyone Clio MakeUp, youtuber from Belluno, makeup star, had already announced it to followers, now the name announcement has also arrived, Joy, with a short video on Instagram together with the eldest daughter Grace, who came into the world in July 2017. And little Grace is the star in front of the camera, happy and excited by the arrival of her “baby sister”.

The news of the second wait had arrived last October: “I told you that there would be many news … one in particular we kept it hidden for a few months.

If the 2017 was the year of the lentil, the 2020 will be the year of the olive . ” In fact, Grace had long been called “baby lentil” by the future mother, who then revealed the name by making the fans take a virtual tour in what would be her future bedroom. Now it's up to “baby olive” to become more concrete.

At birth, after all, there shouldn't be much left by now. «Primavera», anticipated Clio, who together with her husband Claudio Midolo , married in 2008, has lived for years in New York, even if there are many trips to Italy, to review the affections and for work. Next time there will be (happily) in four . All that remains is to wait for the arrival of little Joy.

READ ALSO

Clio MakeUp pregnant: «It will be female»

READ ALSO

Clio MakeUp will become mother again: «The 2020 will be the year of the 'olive”