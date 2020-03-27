cliomakeup-is-back-on-tv

Make-up and beauty addicted lovers get ready! Starting from 28 March ClioMakeUp returns to TV with a whole new program, on the air on Realtime (Canale 31) at 13, 50 and streamed on DPLAY.

Mission? Give a few smiles and, ça va sans dire , rattle off precious beauty tips . All embraced by a special location, the ClioPopUp in via Calabritto in Naples where, for all 8 episodes , the stories of the protagonist couples will alternate.

Wedding, dinner with the mother-in-law, job interview, eighteenth.

Whatever the occasion, Clio will welcome its customers inside the store, including lipsticks, mascara, eye shadows and eye-liners, and will surprise them with a make -up made ad hoc.

In each episode, the famous make-up artist will meet two girls: an accomplice will bring the first protagonist in the ClioPopUp store where, unexpectedly, Clio will appear to devote himself enthusiastically to the look designed specifically for his guest. Between tips and suggestions regarding the application of the products, the protagonists will tell Clio, who will take care of them, preparing them best to face the event that awaits them. But not only. Clio, surprisingly, will intervene to help girls present in the shop in search of the perfect product to buy.

«I am very happy to be back once again in my beloved ClioPopUp in Naples, the warmth of this sunny city fills my heart and return to TV with a such an exciting project makes me very excited . The work we did in January for this spring was certainly very challenging … My experience on an exceptional set, my Neapolitan shop, was unforgettable thanks to the support of the ClioPopUp team, the troupe and the entire team of Discovery Italia, a professional team, young and cohesive with which I immediately entered in perfect harmony. An excellent agreement also with the official sponsor of the program, Nivea Italia, with whom there is an ongoing long-term collaboration on the world of detergents “said Clio.

« At this very delicate moment in Italy,” entering “in all homes, through a new program that talks about beauty, I hope can give a smile and a little 'of serenity to anyone who will have the pleasure of following him . I would really like to clear all the barriers and distances, to find ourselves all together around the passion for make-up and savor moments of light-heartedness, never as precious as now . This is the best gift I would like to give to all the people who will follow me in ClioPopUp! » he added.

