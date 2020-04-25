cliomakeup:-«joy-as-freedom»

«Joy as Joy, Rebirth, Hope, Freedom». This is how ClioMakeUp, the most famous beauty blogger in Italy, celebrates on Instagram on the day of 25 April, Liberation Day, her second newborn female daughter.

“When Grace saw Joy she didn't believe her eyes she started kissing her, stroking her and saying” Baby Sister Baby Sister !! “, wrote the mother encore next to a photo in which her eldest daughter Grace smiles excitedly at the alongside the little sister who has just arrived.

And without forgetting the difficult period in which many women are facing pregnancy added: “a message for all mothers and future mothers who have given birth or will give birth in this” complicated “period: I want to send you a big hug and a lot positivity, love and life always win “.

During the last months of her pregnancy, Clio Zammateo had told the fears related to the emergency that broke out in New York with the arrival of the pandemic. “New York was no longer a city to be considered safe for us, especially in my condition,” she said in a video on Instagram explaining the reason for the transfer from her friend Giuliana together with her family. “When you think about the level of poverty in the city, when we understood that the American people are not at all the same as the Italian people, because people queue outside the gun shops instead of the supermarkets to buy toilet paper, we have started to be afraid of people's reaction more than the virus “.

And on childbirth he added: «I don't know what we will do here with the forthcoming childbirth, I don't even have a doctor. But at least I feel safe and the family comes first . As they say in Italy: everything will be fine ». So it was.

READ ALSO

Welcome Joy, the second daughter of ClioMakeUp

READ ALSO

Clio MakeUp pregnant: «It will be female»

READ ALSO

Coronavirus in the USA: Clio MakeUp leaves New York: «Here they queue to buy weapons»