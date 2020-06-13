cliomakeup:-«make-up-saved-my-life»

This article was published in the Health a Vanity Fair supplement N. 22 – 23 on newsstands until 16 June 2020



He started with the first videotutorial in 2008, launched a namesake brand and today he has a company that invoices 9 million euros with 35 employees. In the meantime, the Belluno girl, 37 years old, transplanted to New York with her husband Claudio Midolo, started a family under the eyes of social media. Mother of Grace, 3 years in July, and of Joy Claire, born on 22 April this year, Clio Zammatteo as a pioneer of beauty influencers, a faithful community of 2.9 million followers has been built on Instagram, thanks to make-up tips, messages of self-esteem and values ​​such as friendship and family.

And it was precisely in the affections that Clio found support during the Covid epidemic – 19, while she was pregnant with her second daughter. She, content creator, entrepreneur and icon, is a model for many Italians , as revealed by a research by Treatwell, the European portal for booking beauty treatments, which supports her Michelle Obama, Gwyneth Paltrow and Michelle Hunziker , among the famous mothers from whom to draw inspiration.

The family during the Covid emergency – 19 marked its concept of well-being …

«The last months of my pregnancy coincided precisely with the lockdown. Staying safe was the priority, the rest went into the background. Having a nice united family makes me feel very lucky and helps me think about the future and when we will find a new normal “.

How will this normality translate in the world of beauty and wellness?

«I believe that the period we are going through will intensify our attention towards a healthy and balanced lifestyle, which will lead us to prefer” green “formulas and environmentally friendly products. The prolonged use of the masks will make the application of moisturizing and soothing products for the skin even more important. The make-up will be mainly natural, with a focus on the enhancement of eyes and eyebrows with mascara and eyeliner protagonists to outline and give intensity to the look “.

What helped you maintain serenity during the pregnancy?

“In the weeks leading up to Joy's arrival, I received a lot of messages of hope, positivity and encouragement from my followers. All this affection made me feel privileged, stronger and more determined “.

Has your influencer role changed with Covid – 19?

«Not so much, I think anyone who has a large social community also has great responsibilities. I have always tried to set the right example, since the first users are young people, often looking for a reference point to look at with admiration and a spirit of emulation. We content creators can certainly give a little serenity to those who follow us precisely by sharing our content, always with a smile “.

What is its scale of values?

«This period made us understand how our freedom is a privilege and how the small daily gestures and the company of our loved ones have become essential for our common well-being. Added to this is self-care, which passes through the right balance between emotions and tricks to make us feel more beautiful and at ease “.

What beauty teachings will you transmit to your daughters?

«I will advise them never to abandon their passions: mine has become my job. I believe that only by example can values ​​be transmitted “.

Have you recovered one-time rites during isolation?

“I will continue to use all the easily available ingredients that have made my quarantine turn, such as honey, avocado and whole yogurt, those allies that we all have in our pantries”.

If you had to take stock of your life so far and talk to Clio about the beginning what would you say?

«To have patience and determination in following one's desires and dreams, but also to be in a hurry to get to know each other and discover inclinations, talents, desires and fears that make us unique. I think it all starts with self-discovery. It just happened to me. I have always loved the art and creativity of make-up since I was a child. I filled a blank sheet of colors and lines and felt happy. It was my way of expressing myself and communicating with the world. The turning point came when I had the courage to fully follow my passion to make it my life project “.

What is the aspect of your character that has always helped you?

«To be a dreamer. I believe that this inner drive allows me to face the adversities to which life sometimes subjects us “.

What does liking yourself mean to you?

«Feel good in my skin, feel satisfied and grateful for what I have received».

What is your vision on the recovery of physical fitness and post-pregnancy self-care?

«I put everything back to my body and its natural and spontaneous recovery. In such a delicate phase where the priority is represented by the newborn baby and not by my body, I do not consider it appropriate to change habits or great upheavals, because it could affect breastfeeding. I believe that childbirth and the body changes that ensue are part of a woman's life and that they must take their own course: I feel very calm and accept myself as I am, without this meaning giving up my physical and psychological health “.

Your golden rules for physical and mental well-being?

«The beauty routine has always been my relief valve: Make-Up Saved My Life … I have always loved to take care of myself and my skin, in the saddest moments the makeup was there to give color and meaning to my days. What worked for me is the so-called Lipstick Effect : that is, never give up lipstick in difficult times. The classic red is my personal vademecum “.

Is there still something you want to do?

«Yes, in the future, I hope soon, I would like to be able to return to Italy. I think the time has come to be able to think of an approach to my team and my company “.

BELOW CLIOMAKEUP FOR #VFQUARANTINESTORIES

READ ALSO

Clio MakeUp: «I reveal my magic sting»