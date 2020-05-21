cliomakeup,-the-video-of-the-birth-and-the-first-hug-with-his-daughter-joy

« Joy as Joy , Joy as life». Clio Zammatteo, better known as Clio MakeUp , has published on Instagram a video that tells the birth of his second daughter : a sort of film-report that «contains all the best moments» of that day: «It entered our life on 22 April 2020 and everything has changed », writes the famous youtuber and beauty entrepreneur , who lives in New York with her husband Claudio .

«Joy brought so much happiness and a new light into our family, just as we expected» . In the first images of the clip, mounted in a workmanlike manner, Clio can be seen in the courtyard of the house , ready to head to the hospital : «Towards midnight I had crazy cramps and I thought it was due to the detachment of yesterday », he says during the trip by car. “Actually we realized that it was the contractions “.

«Claudio prepared me a hot bath , warmed the room, but now I can't take it anymore . For both contractions and pressure , it is better to go inside and do things calmly ». The video then resumes inside the hospital, before and after the epidural : «Within an hour I should give birth » . Another detachment, and finally here is the little girl , who is left by the doctors on the mother's chest for the first hug.

«You are equal to your sister Grace» , comments dad Claudio. The video ends with the return home and the meeting with the « big sister », who does not hold back the joy: « She's gorgeous“. «These are precious moments that I really want to share with you », concludes on social networks the neo mamma-bis . “And I want to thank you very much for all the affection that you have shown us in recent months. We are a great ClioFamily “.

READ ALSO

Clio MakeUp: «Joy as freedom»

READ ALSO

Clio MakeUp: «So I learned to love myself»