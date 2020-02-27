clive-cussler:-the-master-of-“underwater”-thrillers-dies-at-88

We look at a photo of Clive Cussler and immediately it comes to mind The old man and the sea by Hemigway, the straw hat worn by time and the sunburnt cheeks. Not quite the image one would expect from an author who, in his life, has published more than 80 novels selling more than 100 millions of copies, accumulating a fortune of 80 Millions of dollars. Yet Cussler, the catfish who dedicated his life to writing and scuba diving to discover the wrecks of ships, was just that: the gentleman with the grizzled beard and the lively eyes who managed to transport you to the submerged worlds of his books , to discover buried treasures where the sun's rays did not even arrive.

The news of his disappearance, which took place on Monday 24 February in his home from Scottsdale, arrives four days later from a spokesman for his publishing house, Penguin Random House.

Cussler was 88 years old, with a strong literary production so prolific that it allowed him to churn out at least two books a year. His was a world linked to the underwater realms, to the ghost ships, to the evil forces trying to destroy the world and, above all, to a hero, Dirk Pitt , halfway between a James Bond and an Indiana Jones, his “alter ego”. Clive Eric Cussler, born in Aurora, Illinois, on 15 July 1931, the only child of Eric and Amy Hunnewell Cussler, grew up in Alhambra, California, where he immediately cultivated a love of literature and mystery. 'I've always hated school. I've always been the kid staring out the window. While the teacher was doing algebra lessons, I was on the deck of a pirate ship or on a plane that shot down the red baron “he had told in an interview with the Publishers Weekly in 1994. After joining the Air Force and fighting the Korean War, he began to dabble in Hawaii exploring the first underwater wrecks. It was like an electrocution: in 1953 he married Barbara Knight, who died in 2003 , and became the father of three children but, in the meantime, after working as a gas station, he started writing his first novels in the late sixties. Since his works were constantly sent back by the publishers, he thought it well to invent a hoax by writing a letter on headed paper of a fictitious writers agency to Peter Lampack , the one who would have been his first agent. The expedient worked and Cussler was able to publish his first works, from Vortice to Iceberg , from Virus to Retrieve the Titanic , which sold more than 150 thousand copies becoming, then, a film with Richard Jordan and Jason Robards Jr.

In addition to the cycle dedicated to Dirk Pitt, Cussler also wrote other series such as The NUMA Files , which featured Kurt Austin, and The Fargo Adventures , made together with Grant Blackwood. He did not forget the non-fiction , by publishing, among others, Clive Cussler and Dirk Pitt Revealed of 1998 and Built for Adventure: The Classic Automobiles of Clive Cussler and Dirk Pitt of 2011. His thrillers, often compared to those of Tom Clancy and Robert Ludlum, were often criticized because of some clichés of prose and a certain woodiness of the characters that, however, never led readers to betray him. The love for the underwater world transmitted in his books was strong enough to push him, in 1979, to found a national agency underwater and marine committed to preserving the maritime heritage through the discovery, archaeological detection and conservation of shipwreck artifacts. Among the various expeditions of which he was in charge and which led him to the identification of over 60 wrecks, there was also that of the steamship Cunard Carpathia, the first that reached the Titanic in 1912 by loading on board all the survivors he managed to find – the ship was then sunk off Ireland six years later by German torpedoes. Her 85th book, Journey of the Pharaohs: A Novel From the NUMA Files , written together with Graham Brown, is expected to be published in March while the Penguin Random House spokeswoman he explains that other books to publish after this will follow. In short, Clive Cussler's work is still far from being disclosed.

