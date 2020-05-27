clizia-incorvaia-and-paolo-ciavarro,-the-first-photo-together-(after-quarantine)

Clizia Incorvaia published online the photo of a color kiss. Paolo Ciavarro chose one in black and white: a hug in Sicily, where the couple could meet again. The ex-wife of Francesco Sarcina, whose post sealed the social debut with Ciavarro Jr, flew to Sicily before the Grande Fratello Vip ended. Eleonora Giorgi's son, who finished second in the reality show Mediaset, had to pass the quarantine in Rome and only – when the restrictions eased – was he allowed to fly from his beloved.

In Sicily, Paolo Ciavarro underwent a quarantine period. Then, he was able to meet the woman he met again in the Cinecittà house, beyond the red door of the reality show. “V I love a kiss for every day that I have not been able to stay with you” , wrote the Incorvaia on Instagram, where he published several shots with the new boyfriend.

The two, protagonists of a photo shoot signed by Alessandro Rotondo, spent an evening on the sea, under a canopy with rose petals. Music in the background. “Let the fairy tale begin” , reiterated the showgirl.

