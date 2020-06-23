Cloud-Based Computing Market To Reflect A Holistic Expansion During 2026 – Top Companies Like IBM Corporation. Microsoft, Google

“Global cloud-based computing market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of cloud-based computing market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.”

Global cloud-based computing market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 1031.36 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

List of few players are-: IBM Corporation. Microsoft, Google, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Oracle, Alibaba Cloud, VMware, Inc., Intel Corporation, RACKSPACE US, INC., Adobe, Verizon, CenturyLink., FUJITSU, NTT Communications Corporation, Kamatera, Inc., DigitalOcean, LLC., MassiveGRID, Liquid Web, LLC, Salesforce.com, inc., Charter Communications, Pivotal Software, Inc., CloudSigma Holding AG and others.

Market Drivers:

Rising automation and agility is driving the market growth

Increasing demand to deliver enhanced customer experience will also accelerate the growth of this market

Growing demand from end users as it offer consumption-based billing which will also propel the market growth

Increased cost saving and good return on investment is also contributing as a factor for the growth of this market

Market Restraints:

Lack of skilled and trained professional will restrain the market growth

Increasing concern associated with the data privacy and access will also restrain the growth of the market

Global Cloud-based computing Market By Service Model (Infrastructure as a Service, Platform as a Service, Software as a Service), Deployment Model (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud), Organization Size (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises), Vertical (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, IT and Telecommunications, Government and Public Sector, Retail and Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Energy and Utilities, Media and Entertainment, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Others), Workload (Storage, Backup, and Disaster Recovery, Application Development and Testing, Database Management, Business Analytics, Integration and Orchestration, Customer Relationship Management, Enterprise Resource Management, Collaboration and Content Management)

To analyze the market size of the market and infer the key trends from it.

Industry Chain Suppliers of Cloud-based computing market with Contact Information

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

In-depth market segmentation

Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided for the period of 2018-2025 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

