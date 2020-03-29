cnn-celebrates-italica-grondona,-known-as-highlander,-102-years-old-and-cured-of-the-coronavirus

Her photo went viral after grandmother Lina, aka Italica Grondona, 102 years old, hospitalized at 'San Martino hospital in Genoa, is cured of the coronavirus. The news went around the world and was also taken up by CNN which dedicated an article to it.

This granny's story of strength and power was also shared by the governor of Liguria Giovanni Tosi on her Facebook profile where she wrote: «Italica Grondona, 102 years, for all grandmother Lina. Healed from the coronavirus and discharged from the San Martino Hospital in Genoa where she had been hospitalized in recent days.

I wanted to hear you personally on the phone because it has already become a symbol of hope for all of us. And also an example of how everyone is treated, regardless of age. There are no distinctions. He thanked me by saying that was well cared for and his words are certainly the best thing of the day that gave me incredible strength. The life of each of us is precious, including that of our grandparents for whom we are fighting every day, not without difficulty! Her story has gone around the world: they call it the Highlander. For us she is simply a great Ligurian: strong, tenacious, resistant … and not surprisingly she blows out the candles on the Panarello cake! Come on Lina and thank you, your name is no accident, Italica: you are a beautiful page in our history! “

Her nickname, Highlander, the immortal was given to her by Dr. Vera Sicbaldi who treated her. The grandmother had been hospitalized in mid-March with mild symptoms and recovered practically on her own, without treatment and became the symbol of an indestructible temperament generation. Her case has already become the subject of study by doctors, it is assumed that the lady would also have overcome the Spanish influence of 1918 – 2020 which killed tens of millions of people worldwide. Now Italica Grondona is recovering in the nursing home where she lives, while her photo goes around the web.

