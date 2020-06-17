co-wash,-the-alternative-wash-for-curly-hair

Hedgehogs know better than others what it means to spend a life in the company of “dehydration”. Because they are the first, among all hair types, to knot with a certain ease and appear to the touch as dry as a Salsola, the rolling bush typical of American deserts.

To avoid, or at least stem, the risk of persistent frizz, there are many remedies. On a par with the nourishing masks, much appreciated in quarantine, based on Shea butter, Coconut Oil and Apricot ( even those do it yourself with safe recipes they do very well ) there is the co-washing , technique that uses a conditioner or a cream, instead of shampoo and that for some years has conquered the world of curly girl : «The idea is perfect for curly hair that tends to have a lot of” thirst “for water.

Maintaining hydration using the conditioner allows the hedgehog to remain more defined and ringed, maintaining its softness “, explains Gianluca Grechi , hairstylist and member of the Davines Artistic Team .

The benefits, confirm the experts, are immediately visible especially in summer: «What we notice is a greater hydration, respect of the hydrolipidic skin film, nourishment and softness. And now that we are entering a hot season in which we often wash our hair, introducing co-washing also allows you to alternate the use of shampoo. The ideal it would once be the classic routine with shampoo and once co-washing. You can also use the classic conditioner, to be chosen without silicones or opt for products formulated specifically for this methodology “, continues the hairstylist.

Among these references there are, in fact, washing creams that make use of the micellar technology which cleanses deeply like a shampoo, but in a more delicate way, or oils and lotions with light formulations that do not attack the hair.

Eliminating the shampoo does not mean, however, replacing it with an infinity of other products: “Avoid overloading the hair with other creamy, conditioning, excessively greasy products. Preferably use aqueous and spray styling before and after drying “, concludes Grechi.

